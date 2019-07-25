Atlas Air Worldwide to Expand in Kentucky



New State-of-the-Art Global Operations Center to Create Additional Jobs

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAWW) today announced it will expand its operations in northern Kentucky to accommodate its growing workforce in the area.



Atlas' plans include a commitment to a long-term lease in a new facility in Erlanger, Kentucky, near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), to support its growing global operations. The new center in Erlanger is expected to open in 2021.

"Atlas is a premier leader and employer in the air cargo industry, and I am delighted the company will deepen its commitment to Kentucky and grow its operations within this critical North American logistics hub," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. "We are honored to support Atlas' growth on a global scale and appreciate that Atlas recognizes what we know in the Commonwealth: Kentucky is an ideal partner for dynamic, growing companies."

Atlas currently employs 318 professionals, including 182 Kentuckians, at its facilities in northern Kentucky, which includes its Southern Air subsidiary. Employees from the company's Florence location will relocate to the new site in Erlanger once it is complete.

Atlas expects to create nearly 600 additional jobs in Kentucky in the next 10 years. Globally, the company employs more than 3,000 aviation professionals.

"Kentucky has established itself as a leading global logistics center, and we are thrilled to expand our operations in this thriving area," said William J. Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide.

"Our new operations center in Erlanger will enable us to continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers and support their growing global networks. We look forward to the development of a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will foster a great sense of pride with our existing and future employees."

Atlas Air Worldwide maintains its headquarters in Purchase, N.Y., and maintains a training center in Miami, Florida, in addition to operations in key logistics centers around the world to support its global network.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Debora Coffey (Media) - (914) 701-8951

Dan Loh (Investors) - (914) 701-8200

Source: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings