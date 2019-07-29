Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7





July 29, 2019 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), sustainable total return infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the opening of the market on Wednesday August 7, 2019. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will be meeting with investors in New York on August 13, 2019, at the Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference organized by Goldman Sachs.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844 571 8892 (UK) or +1 866 992 6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 5845209 for all phone numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Yield plc is a sustainable total return infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlanticayield.com).

