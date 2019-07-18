Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results





RICHMOND, Va., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (Nasdaq:AUB) today reported net income of $48.8 million and earnings per share of $0.59 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $57.1 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $0.70 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019; these operating results exclude $8.3 million in after-tax merger and rebranding related costs but include after tax losses from discontinued operations of $85,000 and approximately $950,000 in after-tax branch closure costs.



Net income was $84.5 million and earnings per share were $1.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $107.6 million and operating earnings per share(1) were $1.36 for the six months ended June 30, 2019; these operating results exclude $23.2 million in after-tax merger and rebranding related costs but include after tax losses from discontinued operations of $170,000 and approximately $950,000 in after-tax expenses related to branch closure costs.

"Atlantic Union followed up on our strong first quarter with a number of accomplishments during the second quarter that align with our stated strategic priorities - positioning us for profitable growth and the delivery of top tier financial metrics," said John Asbury, President and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares. "This quarter's major accomplishments included seamlessly converting the core data systems of Access National Corporation and successfully rebranding the Company to Atlantic Union. In addition, we were pleased to achieve the number one ranking in the Mid-Atlantic region in the J.D. Power 2019 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study as we continue our transformation to become the preeminent mid-Atlantic regional bank."

"With solid loan growth and meaningful improvements to our profitability metrics, on an operating basis, I believe our second quarter results signal the underlying strength and earnings potential of this uniquely valuable franchise. We remain focused on achieving our 2019 priorities and generating above average investment returns for our shareholders."

Select highlights for the second quarter of 2019

Performance metrics Return on Average Assets ("ROA") was 1.15% compared to 0.92% in the first quarter of 2019. Operating ROA (1) was 1.35% compared to 1.31% in the first quarter of 2019. Return on Average Equity ("ROE") was 7.86% compared to 6.37% in the first quarter of 2019. Operating ROE (1) was 9.20% compared to 9.03% in the first quarter of 2019. Operating ROTCE (1) was 16.58% compared to 16.37% in the first quarter of 2019. Efficiency ratio improved to 62.43% from 69.99% in the first quarter of 2019. Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) improved to 52.46% from 54.10% in the first quarter of 2019.

On May 20, 2019, the Company re-branded to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and successfully completed the integration of Access National Bank ("Access") branches and operations into Atlantic Union Bank. Rebranding costs amounted to $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2019 and approximately $407,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income was $138.6 million, an increase of $11.0 million from the first quarter of 2019. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $141.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $11.2 million from the first quarter of 2019. The increases in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily the result of a $1.1 billion increase in average interest earning assets and a $598.1 million increase in average interest bearing liabilities from the acquisition of Access. The second quarter net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.71% from 3.72% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 2 basis points to 3.78% from 3.80% during the same periods. The decrease in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to an approximately 2 basis point increase in the cost of funds.

The Company's net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $2.0 million from the prior quarter to $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The first and second quarters of 2019, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2019 $ 5,557 $ 292 $ (70 ) $ 5,779 For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 7,659 213 (70 ) 7,802 For the remaining six months of 2019 (estimated) 8,307 328 (220 ) 8,415 For the years ending (estimated): 2020 13,926 132 (633 ) 13,425 2021 11,321 14 (807 ) 10,528 2022 9,105 (43 ) (829 ) 8,233 2023 6,499 (32 ) (852 ) 5,615 2024 4,906 (4 ) (877 ) 4,025 Thereafter 18,390 (1 ) (10,773 ) 7,616

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Overview

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company experienced increases in nonperforming asset ("NPA") balances from the prior quarter, primarily due to nonaccrual additions of commercial real estate - owner occupied loans and mortgage loans which are attributable to several smaller credit relationships. Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019 were lower than past due loan levels at March 31, 2019. Charge-off levels as a percentage of loans decreased slightly and the loan loss provision increased from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to loan growth.

All nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed below exclude purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans totaling $101.3 million (net of fair value mark of $24.3 million) at June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming Assets

At June 30, 2019, NPAs totaled $34.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5.5%, from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at June 30, 2019 were 0.28%, an increase of 1 basis point from 0.27% at March 31, 2019 and a decline of 7 basis points from 0.35% at June 30, 2018. As the Company's NPAs have been at or near historic lows over the last several quarters, certain changes from quarter to quarter might stand out in comparison to one another but do not have a significant impact on the Company's overall asset quality position.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 $ 25,662 Foreclosed properties 6,506 7,353 6,722 6,800 7,241 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,968 $ 32,194 $ 33,675 $ 34,910 $ 32,903

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 $ 25,662 $ 25,138 Net customer payments (3,108 ) (2,314 ) (3,077 ) (2,459 ) (2,651 ) Additions 6,321 3,297 4,659 6,268 5,063 Charge-offs (592 ) (1,626 ) (2,069 ) (1,137 ) (539 ) Loans returning to accruing status — (952 ) (420 ) (70 ) (1,349 ) Transfers to foreclosed property — (517 ) (250 ) (154 ) — Ending Balance $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 $ 28,110 $ 25,662

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 7,353 $ 6,722 $ 6,800 $ 7,241 $ 8,079 Additions of foreclosed property 271 900 432 165 283 Acquisitions of foreclosed property (1) — — — — (162 ) Valuation adjustments (433 ) (51 ) (140 ) (42 ) (383 ) Proceeds from sales (638 ) (171 ) (286 ) (889 ) (580 ) Gains (losses) from sales (47 ) (47 ) (84 ) 325 4 Ending Balance $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722 $ 6,800 $ 7,241

(1) Includes subsequent measurement period adjustments.

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $43.1 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2019 compared to $51.4 million, or 0.43% of total loans held for investment, at March 31, 2019 and $38.2 million, or 0.41% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2018. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $8.8 million, or 0.07% of total loans held for investment, were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2019, compared to $11.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans held for investment, at March 31, 2019 and $6.9 million, or 0.07% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2018.

Net Charge-offs

For the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $4.3 million, or 0.14% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.15%, for the prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 0.07%, for the second quarter of 2018. The majority of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019 were related to consumer loans.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $3.2 million compared to second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses from the previous quarter and prior year was primarily driven by loan growth.

Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALL")

The ALL increased $1.6 million from March 31, 2019 to $42.5 million at June 30, 2019 primarily due to loan growth during the quarter. The ALL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.35% at June 30, 2019, 0.34% at March 31, 2019, and 0.44% at June 30, 2018.

The ratio of the ALL to nonaccrual loans was 154.6% at June 30, 2019, compared to 164.4% at March 31, 2019 and 160.8% at June 30, 2018. The current level of the allowance for loan losses reflects specific reserves related to nonperforming loans, current risk ratings on loans, net charge-off activity, loan growth, delinquency trends, and other credit risk factors that the Company considers important in assessing the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $5.6 million to $30.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $24.9 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by loan-related swap fees and mortgage banking income which is seasonally higher in the second quarter. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 was the full quarter impact of the Access acquisition.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million to $105.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $106.7 million in the prior quarter. Excluding merger-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, and rebranding costs, operating noninterest expense(1) increased $6.3 million, or 7.5%, in the second quarter of 2019, to $90.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in operating noninterest expense was primarily due to the full quarter impact of the Access acquisition. In addition, operating noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 included $1.2 million in branch closure costs related to the Company's decision to close four branches in the third quarter and approximately $800,000 in OREO valuation adjustments driven by updated appraisals received during the quarter.



INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 16.0% compared to 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate as compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the decrease in merger-related expenses related to the acquisition of Access.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $17.2 billion, an increase of $261.7 million, or approximately 6.0% (annualized), from March 31, 2019, primarily due to loan growth during the second quarter of 2019.

At June 30, 2019, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $12.2 billion, an increase of $268.2 million, or 9.0% (annualized), from March 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2019, total deposits were $12.5 billion, an increase of $26.2 million, or approximately 1.0% (annualized), from March 31, 2019.

The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.54 % 9.93 % 9.80 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.54 % 11.09 % 11.02 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.01 % 12.88 % 12.89 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.00 % 9.71 % 9.46 % Common equity to total assets 14.64 % 13.98 % 14.27 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.28 % 8.84 % 8.86 %

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.23 per common share consistent with the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.02, or approximately 10.0% compared to the second quarter of 2018. On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, or operating basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

changes in interest rates;

general economic and financial market conditions in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels, and slowdowns in economic growth,

the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Access will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, the expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame, revenues following the acquisition may be lower than expected, or customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition;



the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;



the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;



real estate values in the Bank's lending area;



an insufficient allowance for loan losses;



the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios;



concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;



the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;



demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market area;



the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services;



technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;



performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;



deposit flows;



the availability of financing and the terms thereof;



the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;



legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;



the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act"), including, but not limited to, the effect of the lower corporate tax rate, including on the valuation of the Company's tax assets and liabilities;



changes in the effect of the Tax Act due to issuance of interpretive regulatory guidance or enactment of corrective or supplement legislation;



monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;



changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and



other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and comparable "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 181,125 $ 165,652 $ 132,409 $ 346,777 $ 256,789 Interest expense 42,531 38,105 24,241 80,636 45,149 Net interest income 138,594 127,547 108,168 266,141 211,640 Provision for credit losses 5,300 3,792 2,147 9,092 5,671 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 133,294 123,755 106,021 257,049 205,969 Noninterest income 30,578 24,938 40,597 55,515 60,865 Noninterest expenses 105,608 106,728 85,140 212,335 186,885 Income before income taxes 58,264 41,965 61,478 100,229 79,949 Income tax expense 9,356 6,249 11,678 15,606 13,575 Income from continuing operations 48,908 35,716 49,800 84,623 66,374 Discontinued operations, net of tax (85 ) (85 ) (2,473 ) (170 ) (2,408 ) Net income $ 48,823 $ 35,631 $ 47,327 $ 84,453 $ 63,966 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 184,045 $ 168,400 $ 134,417 $ 352,445 $ 260,634 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 141,514 130,295 110,176 271,809 215,485 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.15 % 0.92 % 1.44 % 1.04 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (ROE) 7.86 % 6.37 % 10.28 % 7.16 % 7.03 % Efficiency ratio 62.43 % 69.99 % 57.23 % 66.01 % 68.58 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.72 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.69 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.78 % 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 3.76 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.92 % 4.92 % 4.62 % 4.92 % 4.54 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 % 1.44 % 1.06 % 1.46 % 1.00 % Cost of deposits 0.93 % 0.86 % 0.54 % 0.90 % 0.51 % Cost of funds 1.14 % 1.12 % 0.83 % 1.13 % 0.78 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 57,089 $ 50,519 $ 53,864 $ 107,607 $ 92,739 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.66 $ 0.82 $ 1.36 $ 1.41 Operating ROA 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.63 % 1.33 % 1.43 % Operating ROE 9.20 % 9.03 % 11.69 % 9.12 % 10.19 % Operating ROTCE (2) (3) 16.58 % 16.37 % 21.15 % 16.48 % 18.61 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.46 % 54.10 % 48.85 % 53.24 % 52.29 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.59 0.47 0.72 1.06 0.97 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.46 0.42 Market value per share 35.33 32.33 38.88 35.33 38.88 Book value per common share 30.78 30.16 28.47 30.78 28.47 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.36 17.69 16.62 18.36 16.62 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 14.93 16.96 13.46 16.37 19.88 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.15 1.07 1.37 1.15 1.37 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.92 1.83 2.34 1.92 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 82,062,585 76,472,189 65,919,055 79,282,830 65,737,849 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 82,125,194 76,553,066 65,965,577 79,344,573 65,801,926 Common shares outstanding at end of period 82,086,736 82,037,354 65,939,375 82,086,736 65,939,375





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.54 % 10.26 % 9.80 % 10.54 % 9.80 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.54 % 10.26 % 11.02 % 10.54 % 11.02 % Total capital ratio (5) 13.01 % 12.73 % 12.89 % 13.01 % 12.89 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 9.00 % 9.51 % 9.46 % 9.00 % 9.46 % Common equity to total assets 14.64 % 14.56 % 14.27 % 14.64 % 14.27 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.28 % 9.09 % 8.86 % 9.28 % 8.86 % Financial Condition Assets $ 17,159,384 $ 16,897,655 $ 13,066,106 $ 17,159,384 $ 13,066,106 Loans held for investment 12,220,514 11,952,310 9,290,259 12,220,514 9,290,259 Securities 2,703,855 2,804,353 1,738,689 2,703,855 1,738,689 Earning Assets 15,140,370 14,909,318 11,494,113 15,140,370 11,494,113 Goodwill 930,449 927,760 725,195 930,449 725,195 Amortizable intangibles, net 82,976 88,553 51,211 82,976 51,211 Deposits 12,515,544 12,489,330 9,797,272 12,515,544 9,797,272 Borrowings 1,909,171 1,753,103 1,300,276 1,909,171 1,300,276 Stockholders' equity 2,512,295 2,459,465 1,864,870 2,512,295 1,864,870 Tangible common equity (2) 1,498,870 1,443,152 1,088,464 1,498,870 1,088,464 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,267,712 $ 1,326,679 $ 1,250,448 $ 1,267,712 $ 1,250,448 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,966,776 1,921,464 1,293,791 1,966,776 1,293,791 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,104,823 2,970,453 2,318,589 3,104,823 2,318,589 Multifamily real estate 602,115 591,431 541,730 602,115 541,730 Commercial & Industrial 2,032,799 1,866,625 1,093,771 2,032,799 1,093,771 Residential 1-4 Family - commercial 801,703 815,309 723,945 801,703 723,945 Residential 1-4 Family - mortgage 850,063 865,502 607,155 850,063 607,155 Auto 311,858 300,631 296,706 311,858 296,706 HELOC 660,621 672,087 626,916 660,621 626,916 Consumer 383,653 397,491 298,021 383,653 298,021 Other Commercial 238,391 224,638 239,187 238,391 239,187 Total loans held for investment $ 12,220,514 $ 11,952,310 $ 9,290,259 $ 12,220,514 $ 9,290,259 Deposits NOW accounts $ 2,552,159 $ 2,643,228 $ 2,147,999 $ 2,552,159 $ 2,147,999 Money market accounts 3,592,523 3,579,249 2,758,704 3,592,523 2,758,704 Savings accounts 749,472 798,670 643,894 749,472 643,894 Time deposits 2,606,494 2,504,070 2,053,748 2,606,494 2,053,748 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,500,648 $ 9,525,217 $ 7,604,345 $ 9,500,648 $ 7,604,345 Demand deposits 3,014,896 2,964,113 2,192,927 3,014,896 2,192,927 Total deposits $ 12,515,544 $ 12,489,330 $ 9,797,272 $ 12,515,544 $ 9,797,272 Averages Assets $ 16,997,531 $ 15,699,743 $ 13,218,227 $ 16,352,222 $ 13,119,448 Loans held for investment 12,084,961 11,127,390 9,809,083 11,608,821 9,744,995 Loans held for sale 47,061 14,999 31,904 31,119 30,315 Securities 2,738,528 2,645,429 1,625,273 2,692,236 1,596,431 Earning assets 15,002,726 13,891,248 11,661,189 14,450,057 11,568,658 Deposits 12,453,702 11,469,935 9,645,186 11,964,536 9,554,943 Time deposits 2,562,498 2,325,218 2,063,414 2,444,513 2,074,610 Interest-bearing deposits 9,555,093 8,934,995 7,549,953 9,285,895 7,520,089 Borrowings 1,847,325 1,790,656 1,617,322 1,819,147 1,616,013 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,402,418 10,725,651 9,167,275 11,105,042 9,136,102 Stockholders' equity 2,490,049 2,268,395 1,847,366 2,379,834 1,836,072 Tangible common equity (2) 1,475,028 1,334,051 1,069,886 1,404,929 1,059,446





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Beginning balance $ 40,827 $ 41,045 $ 40,629 $ 41,045 $ 38,208 Add: Recoveries 1,670 1,696 1,201 3,366 2,681 Less: Charge-offs 5,934 5,939 2,980 11,873 5,539 Add: Provision for loan losses 5,900 4,025 2,660 9,925 6,184 Add: Provision for loan losses included in discontinued operations — — (240 ) — (264 ) Ending balance $ 42,463 $ 40,827 $ 41,270 $ 42,463 $ 41,270 ALL / total outstanding loans 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.06 % Provision / total average loans 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Total PCI loans, net of fair value mark $ 101,301 $ 99,932 $ 101,524 $ 101,301 $ 101,524 Remaining fair value mark on purchased performing loans 58,583 63,506 36,207 58,583 36,207 Nonperforming Assets Construction and land development $ 5,619 $ 5,513 $ 6,485 $ 5,619 $ 6,485 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 4,062 3,307 2,845 4,062 2,845 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,685 1,787 3,068 1,685 3,068 Commercial & Industrial 1,183 721 1,387 1,183 1,387 Residential 1-4 Family - commercial 4,135 4,244 1,998 4,135 1,998 Residential 1-4 Family - mortgage 8,677 7,119 7,552 8,677 7,552 Auto 449 523 463 449 463 HELOC 1,432 1,395 1,669 1,432 1,669 Consumer and all other 220 232 195 220 195 Nonaccrual loans $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 25,662 $ 27,462 $ 25,662 Foreclosed property 6,506 7,353 7,241 6,506 7,241 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 33,968 $ 32,194 $ 32,903 $ 33,968 $ 32,903 Construction and land development $ 855 $ 1,997 $ 144 $ 855 $ 144 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,540 2,908 2,512 2,540 2,512 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,489 — — 1,489 — Commercial & Industrial 295 313 100 295 100 Residential 1-4 Family - commercial 863 1,490 132 863 132 Residential 1-4 Family - mortgage 845 2,476 2,669 845 2,669 Auto 122 153 121 122 121 HELOC 658 518 570 658 570 Consumer and all other 1,161 1,098 673 1,161 673 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 8,828 $ 10,953 $ 6,921 $ 8,828 $ 6,921 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 42,796 $ 43,147 $ 39,824 $ 42,796 $ 39,824 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.28 % 0.36 % NPAs / total assets 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.20 % 0.26 % ALL / nonaccrual loans 154.62 % 164.35 % 160.82 % 154.62 % 160.82 % ALL / nonperforming assets 125.01 % 126.82 % 122.62 % 125.01 % 122.62 % Past Due Detail Construction and land development $ 2,327 $ 1,019 $ 648 $ 2,327 $ 648 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,707 4,052 3,775 1,707 3,775 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 141 760 44 141 44 Multifamily real estate 1,218 596 86 1,218 86 Commercial & Industrial 3,223 2,565 1,921 3,223 1,921 Residential 1-4 Family - commercial 1,622 4,059 2,216 1,622 2,216 Residential 1-4 Family - mortgage 5,969 5,889 4,926 5,969 4,926 Auto 2,120 2,152 2,187 2,120 2,187 HELOC 4,978 5,020 2,505 4,978 2,505 Consumer and all other 2,824 1,963 2,722 2,824 2,722 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 26,129 $ 28,075 $ 21,030 $ 26,129 $ 21,030





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Past Due Detail cont'd (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 318 $ 526 $ 292 $ 318 $ 292 Commercial real estate - owner occupied — 480 1,819 — 1,819 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 164 4,129 — 164 — Commercial & Industrial 1,175 438 1,567 1,175 1,567 Residential 1-4 Family - commercial 651 1,365 754 651 754 Residential 1-4 Family - mortgage 2,801 2,196 2,988 2,801 2,988 Auto 299 297 419 299 419 HELOC 1,336 1,753 1,622 1,336 1,622 Consumer and all other 1,423 1,197 761 1,423 761 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 8,167 $ 12,381 $ 10,222 $ 8,167 $ 10,222 Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 19,144 $ 20,809 $ 15,696 $ 19,144 $ 15,696 Nonperforming 4,536 4,682 4,001 4,536 4,001 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 23,680 $ 25,491 $ 19,697 $ 23,680 $ 19,697 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,594 $ 127,547 $ 108,168 $ 266,141 $ 211,640 FTE adjustment 2,920 2,748 2,008 5,668 3,845 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 141,514 $ 130,295 $ 110,176 $ 271,809 $ 215,485 Average earning assets 15,002,726 13,891,248 11,661,189 14,450,057 11,568,658 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.72 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.69 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.78 % 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 3.76 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 17,159,384 $ 16,897,655 $ 13,066,106 $ 17,159,384 $ 13,066,106 Less: Ending goodwill 930,449 927,760 725,195 930,449 725,195 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 82,976 88,553 51,211 82,976 51,211 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,145,959 $ 15,881,342 $ 12,289,700 $ 16,145,959 $ 12,289,700 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,512,295 $ 2,459,465 $ 1,864,870 $ 2,512,295 $ 1,864,870 Less: Ending goodwill 930,449 927,760 725,195 930,449 725,195 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 82,976 88,553 51,211 82,976 51,211 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,498,870 $ 1,443,152 $ 1,088,464 $ 1,498,870 $ 1,088,464 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,490,049 $ 2,268,395 $ 1,847,366 $ 2,379,834 $ 1,836,072 Less: Average goodwill 929,455 858,658 726,934 894,252 725,527 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 85,566 75,686 50,546 80,653 51,099 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,475,028 $ 1,334,051 $ 1,069,886 $ 1,404,929 $ 1,059,446 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 48,823 $ 35,631 $ 47,327 $ 84,453 $ 63,966 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax 8,266 14,888 6,537 23,154 28,773 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 57,089 $ 50,519 $ 53,864 $ 107,607 $ 92,739 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 105,608 $ 106,728 $ 85,140 $ 212,335 $ 186,885 Less: Merger Related Costs 6,371 18,122 8,273 24,493 35,985 Less: Rebranding Costs 4,012 407 — 4,420 — Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,937 4,218 3,215 9,154 6,396 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 90,288 $ 83,981 $ 73,652 $ 174,268 $ 144,504 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 141,514 $ 130,295 $ 110,176 $ 271,809 $ 215,485 Noninterest income (GAAP) 30,578 24,938 40,597 55,515 60,865 Efficiency ratio 62.43 % 69.99 % 57.23 % 66.01 % 68.58 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(6) 52.46 % 54.10 % 48.85 % 53.24 % 52.29 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating ROTCE (2)(3) Operating Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 57,089 $ 50,519 $ 53,864 $ 107,607 $ 92,739 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,900 3,332 2,540 7,232 5,053 Net Income before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 60,989 $ 53,851 $ 56,404 $ 114,839 $ 97,792 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,475,028 $ 1,334,051 $ 1,069,886 $ 1,404,929 $ 1,059,446 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.58 % 16.37 % 21.15 % 16.48 % 18.61 % Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 27,870 $ 11,969 $ — $ 39,839 $ 35,599 Construction Volume 360 — — 360 13,867 Purchase Volume 84,225 32,107 — 116,332 43,082 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 112,455 $ 44,076 $ — $ 156,531 $ 92,548 % of originations that are refinances 24.8 % 27.2 % — % 25.5 % 38.5 % Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,931 1,947 1,702 1,931 1,702 Number of full-service branches 153 155 147 153 147 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 197 197 199 197 199

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE), which is used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provides valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

In periods prior to December 31,2018, the Company has not added amortization of intangibles, tax effected to operating net income (non-GAAP) when calculating operating ROTCE. The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company's normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization's operations.

(5) All ratios at June 30, 2019 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9‑C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization's operations.

In prior periods, the Company has not excluded the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense when calculating the operating efficiency ratio (FTE). The Company has adjusted its presentation for all periods in this release to exclude the amortization of intangibles from noninterest expense.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018

2018

ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 171,441 $ 166,927 $ 153,078 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 146,514 94,056 417,423 Federal funds sold 2,523 216 7,552 Total cash and cash equivalents 320,478 261,199 578,053 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,999,494 1,774,821 1,558,048 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 558,503 492,272 47,604 Marketable equity securities, at fair value — — 28,200 Restricted stock, at cost 145,859 124,602 104,837 Loans held for sale, at fair value 62,908 — — Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 12,220,514 9,716,207 9,290,259 Less allowance for loan losses 42,463 41,045 41,270 Total loans held for investment, net 12,178,051 9,675,162 9,248,989 Premises and equipment, net 168,514 146,967 160,508 Goodwill 930,449 727,168 725,195 Amortizable intangibles, net 82,976 48,685 51,211 Bank owned life insurance 318,734 263,034 260,124 Other assets 392,454 250,210 259,873 Assets of discontinued operations 964 1,479 43,464 Total assets $ 17,159,384 $ 13,765,599 $ 13,066,106 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,014,896 $ 2,094,607 $ 2,192,927 Interest-bearing deposits 9,500,648 7,876,353 7,604,345 Total deposits 12,515,544 9,970,960 9,797,272 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,870 39,197 50,299 Other short-term borrowings 618,050 1,048,600 742,900 Long-term borrowings 1,220,251 668,481 507,077 Other liabilities 221,353 112,093 99,327 Liabilities of discontinued operations 1,021 1,687 4,361 Total liabilities 14,647,089 11,841,018 11,201,236 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $1.33 par value, shares authorized 200,000,000; issued and outstanding, 82,086,736 shares,

65,977,149 shares, and 65,939,375 shares respectively. 108,560 87,250 87,129 Additional paid-in capital 1,862,716 1,380,259 1,376,294 Retained earnings 512,952 467,345 415,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,067 (10,273 ) (14,045 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,512,295 1,924,581 1,864,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,159,384 $ 13,765,599 $ 13,066,106





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 158,838 $ 144,115 $ 119,540 $ 302,952 $ 232,193 Interest on deposits in other banks 544 473 676 1,017 1,323 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 13,353 13,081 8,012 26,434 15,084 Nontaxable 8,390 7,983 4,181 16,374 8,189 Total interest and dividend income 181,125 165,652 132,409 346,777 256,789 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 28,809 24,430 13,047 53,239 24,259 Interest on short-term borrowings 5,563 6,551 5,166 12,114 9,415 Interest on long-term borrowings 8,159 7,124 6,028 15,283 11,475 Total interest expense 42,531 38,105 24,241 80,636 45,149 Net interest income 138,594 127,547 108,168 266,141 211,640 Provision for credit losses 5,300 3,792 2,147 9,092 5,671 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 133,294 123,755 106,021 257,049 205,969 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,499 7,158 6,189 14,656 12,083 Other service charges and fees 1,702 1,664 1,278 3,367 2,512 Interchange fees, net 5,612 5,045 4,792 10,656 9,280 Fiduciary and asset management fees 5,698 5,054 4,040 10,752 7,096 Mortgage banking income, net 2,785 1,454 — 4,240 — Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 51 151 (88 ) 202 125 Bank owned life insurance income 2,075 2,055 1,728 4,129 3,395 Loan-related interest rate swap fees, net 3,716 1,460 898 5,176 1,617 Gain on Shore Premier sale — — 20,899 — 20,899 Other operating income 1,440 897 861 2,337 3,858 Total noninterest income 30,578 24,938 40,597 55,515 60,865 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 50,390 48,007 40,777 98,398 81,518 Occupancy expenses 7,534 7,399 6,159 14,935 12,226 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,542 3,396 3,103 6,938 6,041 Printing, postage, and supplies 1,252 1,242 1,282 2,494 2,342 Communications expense 1,157 1,005 1,009 2,162 2,104 Technology and data processing 5,739 5,676 4,322 11,415 8,881 Professional services 2,630 2,958 2,671 5,587 5,225 Marketing and advertising expense 2,908 2,383 3,288 5,291 4,725 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 2,601 2,639 1,882 5,239 4,067 Other taxes 4,044 3,764 2,895 7,808 5,782 Loan-related expenses 2,396 2,289 1,843 4,685 3,158 OREO and credit-related expenses 1,473 684 1,122 2,157 2,654 Amortization of intangible assets 4,937 4,218 3,215 9,154 6,396 Training and other personnel costs 1,477 1,144 1,125 2,621 2,132 Merger-related costs 6,371 18,122 8,273 24,493 35,985 Rebranding expense 4,012 407 — 4,420 — Other expenses 3,145 1,395 2,174 4,538 3,649 Total noninterest expenses 105,608 106,728 85,140 212,335 186,885 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 58,264 41,965 61,478 100,229 79,949 Income tax expense 9,356 6,249 11,678 15,606 13,575 Income from continuing operations 48,908 35,716 $ 49,800 84,623 66,374 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment $ (114 ) $ (115 ) $ (3,085 ) (229 ) (3,008 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (29 ) (30 ) (612 ) (59 ) (600 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations (85 ) (85 ) (2,473 ) (170 ) (2,408 ) Net income $ 48,823 $ 35,631 $ 47,327 $ 84,453 $ 63,966 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 $ 1.06 $ 0.97





AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest Interest Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense (1) Rate (1)(2) Balance Expense (1) Rate (1)(2) Assets: (unaudited) (unaudited) Securities: Taxable $ 1,705,977 $ 13,333 3.13 % $ 1,661,179 $ 13,067 3.19 % Tax-exempt 1,032,551 10,646 4.14 % 984,250 10,123 4.17 % Total securities 2,738,528 23,979 3.51 % 2,645,429 23,190 3.56 % Loans, net (3) (4) 12,084,961 158,935 5.28 % 11,127,390 144,499 5.27 % Other earning assets 179,237 1,131 2.53 % 118,429 711 2.43 % Total earning assets 15,002,726 $ 184,045 4.92 % 13,891,248 $ 168,400 4.92 % Allowance for loan losses (41,174 ) (43,002 ) Total non-earning assets 2,035,979 1,851,497 Total assets $ 16,997,531 $ 15,699,743 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 6,215,912 $ 16,139 1.04 % $ 5,876,491 $ 14,369 0.99 % Regular savings 776,683 416 0.21 % 733,286 400 0.22 % Time deposits (5) 2,562,498 12,254 1.92 % 2,325,218 9,661 1.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,555,093 28,809 1.21 % 8,934,995 24,430 1.11 % Other borrowings (6) 1,847,325 13,722 2.98 % 1,790,656 13,675 3.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,402,418 42,531 1.50 % 10,725,651 38,105 1.44 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,898,609 2,534,940 Other liabilities 206,455 170,757 Total liabilities 14,507,482 13,431,348 Stockholders' equity 2,490,049 2,268,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,997,531 $ 15,699,743 Net interest income $ 141,514 $ 130,295 Interest rate spread 3.42 % 3.48 % Cost of funds 1.14 % 1.12 % Net interest margin 3.78 % 3.80 %

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $7.7 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $213,000 and $292,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $70,000 for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

