Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Authorization





RICHMOND, Va., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of the Company's common stock through June 30, 2021 (the "Repurchase Program"). Shares of common stock may be purchased under the Repurchase Program periodically in privately negotiated transactions or in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, and pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



The actual means and timing of any purchases, target number of shares and prices or range of prices under the Repurchase Program will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's common stock, share issuances under Company equity plans, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Repurchases under the Repurchase Program after July 8, 2020 would require additional regulatory approval. The Repurchase Program may be modified, amended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time. There is no assurance that the Company will purchase any shares under the Repurchase Program.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq:AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 153 branches, seven of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Atlantic Union Bank, and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, investment advisory and brokerage products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements also include statements about the Company's Repurchase Program. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and comparable sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

