Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call





ATLANTA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACBI) announces today that it will release second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25th, 2019, after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 26th, 2019 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-866-777-2509. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5413. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital's website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( ACBI ), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.

