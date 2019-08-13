Quantcast
Referenced Stocks

Atlantic American Reports Second Quarter Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 12:13:00 PM EDT


ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 of $4.4 million, or $0.22 per common share, as compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.15 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018.  For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per common share, as compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.10 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018.  The net loss during the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to $5.3 million of net unrealized losses on equity securities during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $4.1 million of unrealized gains on equity securities during the second quarter of 2018.  Changes in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities for the applicable periods are primarily the result of fluctuations in the market values of the Company's equity investments.

Excluding the effects of realized or unrealized gains or losses and taxes, operating loss (as defined below) increased to $3.5 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to operating loss of $2.3 million for the comparable period in 2018.  The increase in operating losses for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 is primarily the result of a higher than expected level of claims in the Medicare supplement line of business in the Company's life and health operations. 

Commenting on the second quarter, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "In recent years our Medicare supplement line of business experienced unprecedented growth.  While profits margins were strained in the early years of our growth cycle, we are confident profitability will improve in renewal years.  Management has taken a strategic and measured approach with our pricing decisions, product development, and marketing, which gives us confidence in the long term health of our Medicare supplement line of business.  We are excited about the increased sales activity within our ancillary product lines and are well positioned for the busy enrollment season currently underway.  Additionally, our property and casualty operations continue to grow the top line while delivering steady profits to the bottom line."

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries.  Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the "core" operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company's operational results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains, which are not a part of the Company's primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization).  The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.  The Company's definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others.  This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:    
J. Ross Franklin   Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer   Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation   Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580   404-266-5505
     



Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)     2019       2018       2019       2018  
Insurance premiums                                
Life and health                                
Gross earned premiums   $ 48,591     $ 44,280     $ 97,052     $ 87,590  
Ceded premiums     (17,876 )     (14,977 )     (35,361 )     (28,792 )
Net earned premiums     30,715       29,303       61,691       58,798  
Property and casualty                                
Gross earned premiums     16,067       14,770       31,248       28,680  
Ceded premiums     (1,313 )     (1,228 )     (2,688 )     (2,431 )
Net earned premiums     14,754       13,542       28,560       26,249  
                                 
Net investment income     2,313       2,537       4,647       4,896  
Realized investment gains (losses), net     610       (57 )     1,995       313  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net     (5,337 )     4,089       1,152       (330 )
Other income     72       29       100       57  
                                 
Total revenue       43,127         49,443         98,145         89,983  
                                 
Insurance benefits and losses incurred                                
Life and health     24,288       23,524       50,552       47,519  
Property and casualty     9,863       8,695       18,906       17,872  
Commissions and underwriting expenses     11,509       9,715       22,524       19,734  
Interest expense     545       506       1,091       968  
Other expense     2,511       2,970       5,376       6,208  
                                 
Total benefits and expenses     48,716       45,410       98,449       92,301  
                                 
Income (loss) before income taxes     (5,589 )     4,033       (304 )     (2,318 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (1,163 )     848       (40 )     (479 )
                                 
Net income (loss)   $    (4,426 )   $    3,185     $    (264 )   $    (1,839 )
                                 
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)   $    (0.22 )   $    0.15     $    (0.02 )   $    (0.10 )
                                 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure                                
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (4,426 )   $ 3,185     $ (264 )   $ (1,839 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (1,163 )     848       (40 )     (479 )
Realized investment (gains) losses, net     (610 )     57       (1,995 )     (313 )
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net     5,337       (4,089 )     (1,152 )     330  
                                 
Non-GAAP Operating gain (loss)   $    (862 )   $    1     $    (3,451 )   $    (2,301 )
                   
                   
    June 30,   December 31,  
Selected Balance Sheet Data     2019       2018    
           
Total cash and investments   $ 265,843     $ 254,559    
Insurance subsidiaries     249,403       235,796    
Parent and other     16,440       18,763    
Total assets     371,730       344,274    
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds     202,541       189,048    
Debt     33,738       33,738    
Total shareholders' equity     112,770       101,372    
Book value per common share     5.32       4.75    
Statutory capital and surplus                  
Life and health     30,450       34,214    
Property and casualty     44,961       43,467    
       

Source: Atlantic American Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AAME




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8011.70
148.29  ▲  1.89%
DJIA 26285.54
387.83  ▲  1.50%
S&P 500 2927.16
44.07  ▲  1.53%
Data as of Aug 13, 2019 | 1:31PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar