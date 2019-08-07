ATIF Holdings Limited Addresses Recent Stock Volatility





SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF", or the "Company"), a company providing financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, today released a statement to address its recent stock volatility.



The statement provided by the Company is as follows:

Recently, several commonly used stockbrokerage applications disclosed a sharp decline in the number of ordinary shares held by major shareholders of the Company, which may have caused the recent volatility in the Company's stock price.



The Company clarifies that its three major shareholders did not reduce their holdings of ordinary shares of the Company.



The Company has contacted operators of the stockbrokerage applications in question at the first opportunity and requested an immediate investigation and resolution of the situation, and the Company reserves the right to pursue legal actions.

