Athersys to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 11:00:00 AM EDT


CLEVELAND, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATHX) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results. Members of the management team will host the call as follows:

  Date   August 7, 2019
  Time   4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)
  Telephone access: US and Canada   (877) 396-3286
  Telephone access: International   (647) 689-5528
  Encore Passcode (needed for the replay only)   5087881
  Live webcast   www.athersys.com under Investors section

We encourage shareholders to listen using the webcast link and to use the phone line if you intend to ask a question.  A replay will be available on the webcast at www.athersys.com under the investors section approximately two hours after the call has ended.  Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 14, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering Encore passcode 5087881.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory and immune disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.  More information is available at www.athersys.com.

Contacts:

William (B.J.) Lehmann, J.D.                         

President and Chief Operating Officer                                             

Tel: (216) 431-9900                                           

bjlehmann@athersys.com 

Karen Hunady

Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: (216) 431-9900

khunady@athersys.com

David Schull                

Russo Partners, LLC

Tel: (212) 845-4271 or (858) 717-2310

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Source: Athersys, Inc.

