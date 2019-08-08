Athabasca Minerals appoints Jan Cerny as Vice President, Corporate Development





EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("AMI" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture:ABM) announces that Mr. Jan Cerny, CPA, CA has joined its executive leadership team as Vice President, Corporate Development, effective August 1, 2019. Mr. Cerny will be responsible for the continued development and strengthening of AMI's silica sand business (AMI Silica Inc). Additionally, Mr. Cerny will be engaged in the Corporation's merger and acquisition (M&A) pursuits, including screening, evaluation, due diligence processes, capital markets and investor relations.



Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beekhuizen, states; "We are excited about Jan joining AMI's executive team. Jan has extensive industry, business development, financial and M&A experience that benefits AMI's business model focussed on aggregate resource management, silica sand supply, and aggregates marketing. In particular, Jan's background and expertise will help fortify AMI Silica's growth trajectory in bringing premium domestic in-basin sand solutions to market."

Jan Cerny commented; "I am delighted to be joining AMI and to help realize the value-proposition of delivering premium domestic in-basin sand. AMI is poised to commercialize its strategic in-basin resources that will bring quality, cost, and logistical advantages to industry. This is an exciting time to contribute to a fundamental shift that is underway in strengthening the role and use of high-quality Canadian sand products in Canadian energy operations."

Prior to joining AMI, Mr. Cerny worked as Director, Corporate Development at Source Energy Services, a publicly traded proppant supplier. He held senior management positions at Flint Energy Services and BURNCO Rock Products and gained further strategic market expertise as a sell-side analyst covering the Canadian energy services sector. Mr. Cerny has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary, obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 2005, and is a member of both the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and Canada.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is an integrated group of aggregates companies involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. - a midstream technology-based business providing integrated supply and transportation solutions for industrial and construction markets. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. - a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting the Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential aggregates demand.

For further information on Athabasca, please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403-617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Robert Beekhuizen T: 587-525-9610

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Athabasca Minerals