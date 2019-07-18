Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Public Offering





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,871,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.28 per share. In addition, and in lieu of common stock, Atara Biotherapeutics is offering to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,945,026 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $15.2799 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atara Biotherapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about July 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Atara Biotherapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,472,512 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities and Canaccord Genuity are acting as co-managers.

The securities described above are being offered by Atara Biotherapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Atara Biotherapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and that became automatically effective on February 27, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup, by mail at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen, by mail at Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-631-592-5973, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the completion of the public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those projected and Atara Biotherapeutics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that Atara Biotherapeutics will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Risks and uncertainties relating to Atara Biotherapeutics and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Atara Biotherapeutics' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the SEC on July 18, 2019. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara Biotherapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Investors:

John Craighead, Atara Biotherapeutics

650-410-3012

jcraighead@atarabio.com

John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x362

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

Media:

Robert Flamm, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x364

rflamm@burnsmc.com

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.