Atacama Resources International, Inc. Appoints New Board of Directors





PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC:ACRL) ("Atacama"), a publicly traded company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario, announces the appointment of a new five-member Board of Directors effective September 1, 2019, replacing its existing Board. The new appointees include: David Berry as Acting Chairman, Colin Keith, Stephen Spivak, Waylon Iserhoff, and Dan Finch.



This new dynamic Atacama Board has impressive credentials, extensive business experience and the diversified skill set needed to take the company to the next level. The new Board's expertise will contribute to positioning Atacama for future growth as the company matures.

"On behalf of the company, I want to express our gratitude to the outgoing Board of Directors for the work they have done to this point and welcome our new Board to the team. I have full confidence that our new Board members will continue to work towards a strong, financially viable future for Atacama, our employees and our shareholders," said Glenn Grant, President/CEO, Atacama.

"It is a great honour to step into the role of Acting Chairman of the Board at Atacama and I hope to serve the company and its shareholders well by using my experience and leadership skills to improve and grow the business," said Dave Berry, new Acting Chairman, Atacama.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. New Board of Directors:

David Berry - Mr. Berry is widely regarded as the most successful trader in Canadian History. Over his ten (10) year career at ScotiaBank trading its largest proprietary book from 1995 -2005, Mr. Berry increased Scotia's market share from virtual obscurity to approximately seventy percent (70%). Mr. Berry was also responsible for over forty percent (40%) of the bottom-line P&L for the entire institutional equity department of Scotia Capital during those years, earning in excess of $75 million each year for the bank. Since leaving Scotia, Mr. Berry has been investing his personal capital and largely takes active roles in his investments. Mr. Berry has a mathematics honours degree from Queens University, an MBA from Rotman School of Business, and designations as both a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst.

Colin Keith - An experienced corporate lawyer and business professional, Mr. Keith (B.A., University of Ottawa, and LL.B., University of New Brunswick), services clients throughout Ontario from offices in Timmins and Cochrane in the heart of northeastern Ontario's gold belt. Mr. Keith began his career in Toronto with a prominent national law firm gaining experience on some of the country's most complex commercial transactions. Mr. Keith has a highly specialized legal practice which is centered upon a number of key regional industries, including mining.

Stephen Spivak - Mr. Spivak is one of the most successful Gold Options and Futures traders in the history of the Comex Division of the New York Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange from 1997-2017. Mr. Spivak has served on the Board of CureDuchenne, a non profit in Orange County, California and was an Advisory Board Member of iBoss, a privately held cyber security company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Waylon Iserhoff - Mr. Iserhoff has over twenty-five (25) years experience as a finance professional. Most recently, Mr. Iserhoff was the Business and Economic Development Officer for his home community, Taykwa Tagamou Nation, where he supported Chief and Council in the management of its various business interests. Mr. Iserhoff launched his professional career with Deloitte and has held finance roles with two retail organizations and a financial services company. Mr. Iserhoff is a CPA in both Canada and the United States and has an MBA from the Rotman School of Business.

Daniel Finch - Mr. Finch (MBA, Booth School at the University of Chicago) has been president of several NASDAQ and OTC public companies and has spent over thirty (30) years leading high growth companies in a variety of industries.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports as filed on the OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Hyde

519-222-3890

crystal@scoutpublicaffairs.com

Source: Atacama Resources International, Inc.