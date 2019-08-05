Quantcast

ATA Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Inc. ("ATA" or the "Company", Nasdaq:ATAI), a company focused on providing students with quality educational experiences and services in China and abroad, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers    
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 339-2688  
International (Toll): +1 (617) 847-3007  
     
  Toll-Free Local Access
China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630
Hong Kong:   3002 1672
     
Participant Passcode: 18089602  

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.atai.net.cn/, or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/31330.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ATA's website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ATA's website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the Conference Call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Inc.

ATA is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ATA aims to offer both online, on-campus, and other education programs through a network of global education partners. For more information, please visit ATA's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company Investor Relations
ATA Inc. The Equity Group Inc.
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255
amytung@atai.net.cn csohn@equityny.com
   
  Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
  212-836-9606
  aprior@equityny.com
   
  Katherine Yao, Senior Associate
  +86 10 6587 6435
  kyao@equityny.com

Source: ATA Inc.

