Asure Software Wins Gold in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards



Asure Software's environmental workplace occupancy sensors recognized as top information technology hybrid solution in new product or service of the year category

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named the company's environmental workplace occupancy sensors a gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the New Product or Service of the Year category for top Information Technology Hybrid solution. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.



Most office buildings waste energy and productivity — with 1:1 employee-to-desk ratios and sedentary office lifestyles — that are not compatible with today's fast-growing mobile workforce, not to mention the overall negative impact these work environments have on employee satisfaction, health and wellbeing. At the same time, the global workforce is estimated to be cut nearly in half with new generations entering the workforce who bring different values, expectations and ways of working.

Asure's new Internet of Things (IoT) environmental workplace occupancy sensors accurately capture occupancy, utilization and environmental conditions around the office building, including temperature, light, noise, air pressure and air quality. By bringing together utilization analytics and important environmental data into one unified system, Asure's unique workplace occupancy sensors solution provides real-time insights for businesses to identify opportunities for optimizing real estate, improving energy inefficiencies and creating more sustainable office buildings. The result is the ability for businesses to confidently implement smarter office designs that embrace the new normal of when, where and how today's people really work, while also enabling them to make educated and cost-effective decisions about their workspace that will reduce energy costs and improve employee's physical health, well-being and productivity.

"Smart companies know they can't continue to assign seats to today's agile workforce if they want to attract and retain the right talent," said Joe Karbowski, Chief Technology Officer of Asure Software. "Businesses adopting work strategies that offer flexible work styles and all around healthier work environments have been found to impact key business drivers, including employee satisfaction, productivity, collaboration, recruiting, retention, work-life balance and cost savings. This award further validates that Asure continues to provide the types of leading workforce and workspace software solutions companies need to not only optimize real estate, but also to improve energy consumption and most importantly enable their talent to excel in everything they do."

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/

