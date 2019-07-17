Asure Software Expands Time and Attendance Solution 



New time clock systems with next-gen facial recognition technology gives today's mobile workforce greater control of their time, increases engagement, and helps employers make more efficient use of resources

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), the leading provider of workforce and workspace software solutions, today announced the expansion of its cloud-based Time and Attendance solution with the addition of the TimeClock Basic and TimeClock Elite Series. Both new systems help businesses increase employee engagement and make a more efficient use of resources.



" Today's employers are spending $400 billion annually in lost productivity from the 43 percent of employees committing time theft," said Jose Gaona, Vice President of Product Management, Asure Software. "By taking advantage of the latest biometric facial recognition technologies t, our new Asure TimeClock series are designed to reduce unnecessary payroll costs caused by time theft and allow employees to quickly and easily track their time - from the beginning of their workday to the end."

Companies using Asure's new TimeClock series can:

Improve productivity — No more forgotten passwords and wasted time calling the help desk. Multispectral fingerprint imaging works for all users in all environments.

Eliminate time theft — With next-gen facial recognition and fingerprint multispectral biometrics and high-performance liveness detection,only authorized people can access the systems. No more shared logins.

Increase confidence — Accurate 1:1 matching or 1:N searching on-device or on the USB host provides a quick and reliable authentication result.



Asure TimeClock Basic Series

A revolutionary biometrics reader that incorporates the latest technology and a completely new design, Asure's TC Basic gives small and medium-sized businesses a cost-effective, simple way to accurately and quickly complete time collection and processing tasks. Asure's TC Basic features:

Silk ID biometric sensor

Expanded biometrics templates storage capacity

More efficient and accurate verification

Infrared technology enables detection and provide higher energy efficiency

Asure's TimeClock Elite Series

More than a time clock, Asure's TC Elite Series is ideal for companies of all sizes. Elite empowers the employee with not only time clock functions, but also with employee self-service type features that allow for requesting time off, view schedules, viewing accruals. The employee can enter time card information such as exceptions sick, jury, duty and much more. Employees will have access to up-to-the-minute time card information.

Employee self service provides employees productivity trends so they can make fast, informed business decisions and work policies to support business growth. Asure's TC Elite Series opens a world of possibilities for wider integration with HR Management Systems (HRMS) and myriad of potential new applications beyond workforce management. This system features:

Multiple methods for employees to easily track their time, including facial recognition technology, biometrics, proximity card reader and barcode card reader options

Improves employee engagement with the addition of motivational, informative audiovisual content, access to training modules, easy room scheduling and booking services integration and access to web-based functionalities

Availability and Additional Information:

Asure Software's TC Basic and TC Elite Series are available now for purchase. For more information visit www.asuresoftware.com or email askasure@asuresoftware.com.

Both new time tracking systems currently integrate with Asure's Human Capital Management (HCM) solution and can be easily modified to integrate third party APIs. In the coming weeks, TimeClock Standard will integrate with Asure's award-winning payroll system for small- and mid-sized businesses, Asure HCM for small business (formerly Evolution HCM).

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

