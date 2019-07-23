Astec Industries Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASTE) announced today the appointment of Mr. Barry Ruffalo as its President and Chief Executive Officer to be effective on August 12, 2019. Mr. Ruffalo has also been elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Ruffalo will join the Board of Directors as a Class I director and will stand for re-election at the Company's 2020 annual meeting. On the effective date of Mr. Ruffalo's appointment, Richard Dorris, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will resume his role as Chief Operating Officer.



Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ruffalo was employed by Valmont Industries, a publicly-traded diversified global producer of highly-engineered fabricated metal products, where he served in Group President roles since 2016, having previously served as its Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence beginning in 2015. Prior to his work with Valmont Industries, Mr. Ruffalo was employed by Lindsay Corporation, a publicly-traded global leader in proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services.

"After a comprehensive search that included a number of highly qualified candidates, we are excited to hire Mr. Ruffalo," said Bill Gehl, Chairman of Astec. "Barry brings a wealth of experience to Astec. He is a leader that has driven change, understands infrastructure and will add tremendous value."

"I am excited to join Astec as its CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, said Mr. Ruffalo. "I look forward to moving forward with measures to make Astec more profitable and agile while building on the strength of its world-class products."

In addition, the Company reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $304.8 million compared to $272.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, an 11.8% increase. Domestic sales increased 21.1% to $246.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $203.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. International sales decreased 15.3% to $58.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $69.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the quarter, the Company recognized $20.0 million of pre-tax profit on the sale of its Hazlehurst, Georgia wood pellet plant.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $23.4 million or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Net sales for the first half of 2019 were $630.6 million compared to $598.0 million for the first half of 2018, an increase of 5.5%. Domestic sales increased 7.5% to $509.0 million for the first half of 2019 from $473.5 million for the first half of 2018. International sales decreased 2.4% to $121.5 million for the first half of 2019 from $124.5 million for the first half of 2018.

Net income for the first half of 2019 was $37.7 million or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20.4 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the first half of 2018.

The following financial information for the second quarter and first half of 2019 and 2018 excludes all of the impact of wood pellet plant activity on the Company's results during those periods. International sales were not impacted by wood pellet plant activity in any period.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $284.8 million compared to $347.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $62.3 million or 17.9%. Domestic sales decreased 18.6% to $226.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $277.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $24.0 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease in earnings per share of 65.0%.

Net sales for the first half of 2019 were $610.6 million compared to $672.8 million for the first half of 2018, a decrease of $62.2 million or 9.2%. Domestic sales decreased 10.8% to $489.0 million for the first half of 2019 from $548.2 million for the first half of 2018.

Earnings for the first half of 2019 were $22.4 million or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $46.9 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the first half of 2018, a decrease in earnings per share of 51.0%.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Richard Dorris, Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased the sale of the Hazlehurst, Georgia wood pellet plant completely ended our involvement in the wood pellet plant business. Our EPS, less the payment received for the wood pellet plant, however, was $0.36 and below our expectations. The lower than expected earnings are a result of lower than projected volume and under absorption of production costs."

The Company's backlog at June 30, 2019 was $246.1 million, a decrease of $56.8 million or 18.8% compared to the June 30, 2018 backlog of $302.9 million. The June 30, 2019 backlog was up 4.1% or $9.6 million compared to the March 31, 2019 backlog of $236.5 million. Domestic backlog decreased 25.8% to $161.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $217.9 million at June 30, 2018. The international backlog at June 30, 2019 was $84.5 million compared to $85.0 million at June 30, 2018, remaining flat.

Mr. Dorris concluded, "We have experienced reduced demand in the first half of this year, but our ongoing strategic procurement and operational excellence initiatives along with manpower reductions at our most affected subsidiaries will help us maintain and improve profitability even if market conditions do not improve in the short term."

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; oil, gas and water well drilling and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

The information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) product demand, (ii) the effect of its strategic procurement and operational excellence initiatives, (iii) efforts to adjust manpower, and (iv) its backlog activity. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company's products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,905 $ 65,206 Investments 1,211 1,972 Receivables, net 139,196 144,205 Inventories 360,883 394,789 Prepaid expenses and other 31,340 36,044 Total current assets 557,535 642,216 Property and equipment, net 191,854 185,455 Other assets 99,166 96,165 Total assets $ 848,555 $ 923,836 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 70,338 $ 64,702 Other current liabilities 103,598 177,978 Total current liabilities 173,936 242,680 Long-term debt, less current maturities 28,891 1,062 Non-current liabilities 25,120 23,113 Total equity 620,608 656,981 Total liabilities and equity $ 848,555 $ 923,836 Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 304,802 $ 272,528 $ 630,582 $ 597,981 Cost of sales 221,352 271,420 470,606 518,868 Gross profit 83,450 1,108 159,976 79,113 Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses 52,968 51,263 111,316 103,341 Income (loss) from operations 30,482 (50,155 ) 48,660 (24,228 ) Interest expense (484 ) (168 ) (1,131 ) (318 ) Other 387 1,146 911 1,658 Income (loss) before income taxes 30,385 (49,177 ) 48,440 (22,888 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,008 (8,503 ) 10,789 (2,481 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 23,377 $ (40,674 ) $ 37,651 $ (20,407 ) Earnings (loss) per Common Share Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest Basic $ 1.04 $ (1.76 ) $ 1.67 $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ 1.03 $ (1.76 ) $ 1.66 $ (0.89 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,509 23,061 22,503 23,053 Diluted 22,667 23,061 22,656 23,053





Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profit (Loss) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy

Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 133,235 106,837 64,730 - 304,802 2018 Revenues 83,202 116,297 73,029 - 272,528 Change $ 50,033 (9,460 ) (8,299 ) - 32,274 Change % 60.1 % (8.1 %) (11.4 %) - 11.8 % 2019 Gross Profit 42,689 25,493 15,187 81 83,450 2019 Gross Profit % 32.0 % 23.9 % 23.5 % - 27.4 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (47,817 ) 29,042 19,808 75 1,108 2018 Gross Profit (Loss)% (57.5 %) 25.0 % 27.1 % - 0.4 % Change 90,506 (3,549 ) (4,621 ) 6 82,342 2019 Profit (Loss) 24,445 8,489 3,138 (13,220 ) 22,852 2018 Profit (Loss) (62,734 ) 12,548 8,477 596 (41,113 ) Change $ 87,179 (4,059 ) (5,339 ) (13,816 ) 63,965 Change % 139.0 % (32.3 %) (63.0 %) (2318.1 %) 155.6 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profit (loss) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Three months ended June 30 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit (loss) for all segments $ 22,852 $ (41,113 ) $ 63,965 Recapture of intersegment profit 509 345 164 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 16 94 (78 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 23,377 $ (40,674 ) $ 64,051 Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profit (Loss) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy

Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 288,229 213,368 128,985 - 630,582 2018 Revenues 230,296 235,364 132,321 - 597,981 Change $ 57,933 (21,996 ) (3,336 ) - 32,601 Change % 25.2 % (9.3 %) (2.5 %) - 5.5 % 2019 Gross Profit 78,196 51,038 30,666 76 159,976 2019 Gross Profit % 27.1 % 23.9 % 23.8 % - 25.4 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (14,536 ) 58,331 35,095 223 79,113 2018 Gross Profit (Loss)% (6.3 %) 24.8 % 26.5 % - 13.2 % Change 92,732 (7,293 ) (4,429 ) (147 ) 80,863 2019 Profit (Loss) 39,683 17,166 6,532 (26,690 ) 36,691 2018 Profit (Loss) (47,882 ) 25,658 13,088 (10,652 ) (19,788 ) Change $ 87,565 (8,492 ) (6,556 ) (16,038 ) 56,479 Change % 182.9 % (33.1 %) (50.1 %) (150.6 %) 285.4 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment

revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profit (loss) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit (loss) for all segments $ 36,691 $ (19,788 ) $ 56,479 Recapture (elimination) of intersegment profit 888 (764 ) 1,651 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 72 145 (72 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 37,651 $ (20,407 ) $ 58,058 Astec Industries, Inc. Backlog by Segment June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy

Group Total 2019 Backlog 94,855 87,904 63,333 246,092 2018 Backlog 105,888 128,342 68,662 302,892 Change $ (11,033 ) (40,438 ) (5,329 ) (56,800 ) Change % (10.4 %) (31.5 %) (7.8 %) (18.8 %)

GLOSSARY

In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core businesses.

The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. dollars (except share data), and as of or for the periods indicated.

Second Quarter 2019 As Reported (GAAP) Impact of Pellet Plants As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Sales 304,802 20,000 284,802 Domestic Sales 246,213 20,000 226,213 GM 83,450 20,000 63,450 GM% 27.4 % 100.0 % 22.3 % Income Tax Expense (1) 7,008 4,731 2,277 Net Income 23,377 15,269 8,108 EPS 1.03 0.67 0.36 Year to Date

June 30, 2019 Net Sales 630,582 20,000 610,582 Domestic Sales 509,042 20,000 489,042 GM 159,976 20,000 139,976 GM% 25.4 % 100.0 % 22.9 % Income Tax Expense (1) 10,789 4,731 6,058 Net Income 37,651 15,269 22,382 EPS 1.66 0.67 0.99 (1) Tax effect on adjustments is calculated using the applicable jurisdictional blended tax rate Second Quarter 2018 As Reported (GAAP) Impact of Pellet Plants As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Sales 272,528 (74,522 ) 347,050 Domestic Sales 203,388 (74,522 ) 277,910 GM 1,108 (80,923 ) 82,031 GM% 0.4 % 23.6 % Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1) (8,503 ) (16,258 ) 7,755 Net Income (Loss) (40,674 ) (64,665 ) 23,991 EPS (1.76 ) (2.80 ) 1.03 Year to Date

June 30, 2018 Net Sales 597,981 (74,778 ) 672,759 Domestic Sales 473,464 (74,778 ) 548,242 GM 79,113 (84,341 ) 163,454 GM% 13.2 % 24.3 % Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1) (2,481 ) (17,011 ) 14,530 Net Income (Loss) (20,407 ) (67,330 ) 46,923 EPS (0.89 ) (2.92 ) 2.02 (1) Tax effect on adjustments is calculated using the applicable jurisdictional blended tax rate

