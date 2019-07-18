AssetMark Celebrates its First Day of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Following its IPO





NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK), a leading provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions, today announced its common stock is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AMK" following its initial public offering.



AssetMark's Chief Executive Officer, Charles Goldman, was joined by Chief Financial Officer, Gary Zyla, as well as the company's executive committee, board of directors, employees and advisers in celebrating this company milestone. The week will culminate with the ringing of the NYSE Closing Bell by Mr. Goldman and other members of the company's executive committee and board of directors on July 19.

"Today marks a major milestone for AssetMark, our employees, and advisers," said Goldman. "We are looking forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of our advisers and their clients and attracting new advisers to our platform."

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had an estimated $56 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

SOURCE: AssetMark

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lana Gersten, Group Gordon

LGersten@GroupGordon.com

(212) 784 5714

Source: AssetMark, Inc.