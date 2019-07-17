Assertio Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results After The Close of Markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019





LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the close of markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results.



Participants can access the live webcast from the Investor Relations section of Assertio's website at http://investor.assertiotx.com. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Conference Call:

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-877-550-3745 International Dial-in Number: 1-281-973-6277 Conference ID: 7769879

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website accessed by visiting http://investor.assertiotx.com.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company's core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets three FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

John B. Thomas

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

jthomas@assertiotx.com

