Aspen Insurance Selects Verisk's Mozart Form Composer to Research, Create, and Edit Policy Language



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today that Aspen Insurance (Aspen) has selected Mozart Form Composer™ to help research, create, and edit policy language for its U.S. operations. Mozart™ is Verisk's InsurTech platform for forms management and product development.

Mozart helps insurers manage and create insurance products to address today's risks, reduce production time, and streamline their form update and development processes. Aspen recently used Mozart to help implement a library of policy forms and endorsements.



"Mozart Form Composer has helped us more easily identify and sort forms based on our unique forms development and management processes," said Kerian Bunch, executive vice president and general counsel for Aspen's U.S. operations. "It's also allowed policy wording changes to be made with greater ease."

"Keeping insurance policy language up to date has become a major challenge because advances in technology have not kept up with the growth and diversity of forms," said Ron Beiderman, vice president of commercial coverage product development at ISO, a Verisk business. "With Mozart, Aspen will have access to form analytics powered by machine learning along with a robust product development platform that makes forms management easier than ever."

To learn more about Mozart, visit www.verisk.com/mozart.

