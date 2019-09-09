Aspen Group Reports Record Revenue of $10.4 Million in the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020, an Increase of 43% Year-over-Year





NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASPU)( "the Company or AGI"), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its 2020 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2019.



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Summary

Three months ended (in millions) July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 % Change Revenue $10.4 $7.2 43% Gross profit $5.8 $3.3 74% Gross profit margin (%) 56% 46% 1,000 basis points Operating Income (Loss) ($1.6) ($2.9) 43% Net Income (Loss) ($2.1) ($2.8) 27% Cash Used in Operations ($1.7) ($3.4) 50% EBITDA (Loss) ($1.0) ($2.3) 58% Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) ($0.1) ($1.8) 95%

First Quarter Performance Highlights

New student enrollments increased to 1,929 or 46% year-over-year

º Aspen University (AU) new student enrollments increased to 1,415 or 29% year-over-year

º United States University (USU) new student enrollments increased to 514 or 133% year-over-year

Bookings increased 83% to $26.9 million

Average revenue per enrollment (ARPU) increased 24% to $13,919

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI, commented, "Fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start with record revenue and enrollments in our seasonally weakest summer quarter. By focusing our marketing spend on delivering enrollment growth in the degree programs with the highest lifetime value (LTV), we expanded bookings in the quarter by 83% and increased our average revenue per enrollment, or ARPU, by 24%. For the remainder of fiscal year 2020 we expect to continue to focus on these highest LTV degree programs in order to accelerate our long-term growth. We are on track to deliver annual revenue growth over 34% in fiscal year 2020, based on anticipated year-over-year enrollment growth of approximately 25% and bookings forecasted to grow 35% to approximately $89 million. We now expect the company to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in the second fiscal quarter and for the foreseeable future."

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results:

AGI delivered 1,929 new student enrollments for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019, a 46% increase year-over-year. Aspen University accounted for 1,415 new student enrollments (including 198 Doctoral enrollments and 276 Pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing ("BSN") Arizona campus enrollments). USU accounted for 514 new student enrollments (primarily Family Nurse Practitioner ("FNP") enrollments), a 133% increase year-over-year. Enrollments for Aspen University's Pre-Licensure BSN program increased 48% sequentially as the university began accepting enrollments for prerequisite students taking online courses in anticipation of entering the HonorHealth final two-year core campus program that is expected to launch on September 17, 2019.

In the charts below, we have provided a comparison of enrollments and bookings* from Q1 fiscal year 2019 to Q1 fiscal year 2020. The company's enrollments rose 46% year-over-year, while bookings increased 83% year-over-year. This translates to a 24% average revenue per user (ARPU)* increase year-over-year, from $11,185 to $13,919, driven by the company's focused marketing spending on the highest LTV degree programs during the quarter.

Lifetime Value (LTV) Q1 FY'2019 Q1 FY'2019 Q1 FY'2020 Q1 FY'2020 Per Enrollment Enrollments Bookings Enrollments Bookings AU Online (Nursing + Other) Unit $ 7,350 882 $ 6,482,700 941 $ 6,916,350 AU (Doctoral) Unit $ 12,600 118 $ 1,486,800 198 $ 2,494,800 AU (Pre-Licensure BSN) Unit $ 30,000 93 $ 2,790,000 276 $ 8,280,000 USU (FNP + Other) Unit $ 17,820 221 $ 3,938,220 514 $ 9,159,480 Total 1,314 $ 14,697,720 1,929 $ 26,850,630 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) $ 11,185 $ 13,919

*"Bookings" are defined by multiplying LTV by new student enrollments for each operating unit. "Average Revenue Per User or (ARPU)" is defined by dividing total bookings by total enrollments.

AGI's overall active student body (including both Aspen University and USU) grew 34% year-over-year from 7,274 to 9,752 students as of July 31, 2019.

Of the 9,752 total active students at both universities, 82% or 8,002 students are degree-seeking Nursing students.

Aspen University's total active degree-seeking student body grew 25% year-over-year from 6,590 to 8,261 students. Aspen's School of Nursing grew 36% year-over-year, from 4,863 to 6,595 active students, which includes 670 active students in the BSN Pre-Licensure program in Phoenix, AZ. Aspen University students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method grew by 17% year-over-year, from 4,769 to 5,580 students. Those 5,580 students paying through a monthly payment method represent 68% of Aspen University's total active student body.

USU's total active student body grew sequentially from 1,148 to 1,491 students or a sequential increase of 30%. On a year-over-year basis, USU's total active student body grew from 684 to 1,491 students or 118%. USU's MSN-FNP active student body grew sequentially from 970 to 1,294 students or a sequential increase of 33%. USU's MSN-FNP program now represents 87% of USU's active student body. USU students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method grew from 758 to 1,053 students sequentially. The 1,053 students paying through a monthly payment method represent 71% of USU's total active student body.

Following the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2020, the Company announced a significant enrollment milestone of exceeding 10,000 total active students at Aspen University and United States University combined.

Revenues increased to $10,357,982 for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019, an increase of 43% as compared to the prior fiscal year first quarter. USU accounted for approximately 26% and Aspen University's Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for approximately 8% of overall Company revenues.

Gross profit increased to $5,765,328 for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019 or 56% gross margin. Aspen University gross profit represented 59% of Aspen University revenues for the fiscal quarter, while USU gross profit equaled 55% of USU revenues during the fiscal quarter. Aspen University instructional costs and services represented 18% of Aspen University revenues for the fiscal quarter, while USU instructional costs and services equaled 28% of USU revenues during the fiscal quarter. Aspen University marketing and promotional costs represented 20% of Aspen University revenues for the fiscal quarter, while USU marketing and promotional costs equaled 17% of USU revenues during the fiscal quarter.

Net loss applicable to shareholders was ($2,075,282) or diluted net loss per share of ($0.11). Aspen University generated $0.9 million of net income for the fiscal quarter, while USU experienced a net loss of ($0.4) million in the fiscal quarter. AGI corporate incurred $2.6 million of expenses for the first quarter.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a loss of ($958,364) or (9%) as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a loss of ($86,099) or (1%) as a percentage of revenue. Aspen University generated $1.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter, while USU experienced an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($10,006) in the fiscal quarter. AGI corporate contributed $1.6 million of expenses toward the ($86,099) Adjusted EBITDA result for the fiscal quarter.

The Company used cash of $1.7 million in operations in the fiscal quarter, as compared to using $3.4 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter, an improvement of 50% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP - Financial Measures:

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that both management and shareholders benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from continuing operations before the items in the table below including non-recurring charges of $132,949 in fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019 and $188,665 in fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items of a non-operational nature that affect comparability.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss allocable to common shareholders, a GAAP financial measure:

Quarter Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,075,282 ) $ (2,837,276 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 420,067 40,353 Taxes 90,277 — Depreciation & amortization 606,574 498,105 EBITDA (loss) (958,364 ) (2,298,818 ) Bad debt expense 240,899 121,805 Non-recurring charges 132,949 188,665 Stock-based compensation 498,417 209,976 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (86,099 ) $ (1,778,372 )

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding our continued focus on the highest LTV units, sustained revenue growth, enrollment growth, achieving and maintaining positive Adjusted EBITDA for the foreseeable future, and forecasted bookings. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued high demand for nurses, the continued effectiveness of our marketing efforts, unanticipated delays in opening new campuses, failure to continue to obtain enrollments at low acquisition costs and keeping instructional costs down, potential student attrition and national and local economic factors. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 31, 2019 April 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 7,243,580 $ 9,519,352 Restricted cash 452,021 448,400 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,484,559 and $1,247,031, respectively 10,786,265 10,656,470 Prepaid expenses 546,767 410,745 Other receivables 1,435 2,145 Total current assets 19,030,068 21,037,112 Property and equipment: Call center equipment 245,715 193,774 Computer and office equipment 330,267 327,621 Furniture and fixtures 1,430,349 1,381,271 Software 4,765,597 4,314,198 6,771,928 6,216,864 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,083,277 ) (1,825,524 ) Total property and equipment, net 4,688,651 4,391,340 Goodwill 5,011,432 5,011,432 Intangible assets, net 8,266,667 8,541,667 Courseware, net 145,063 161,930 Accounts receivable, secured - net of allowance of $625,963 and $625,963, respectively 45,329 45,329 Long term contractual accounts receivable 4,249,969 3,085,243 Debt issue cost, net 271,162 300,824 Right of use lease asset 7,996,585 — Deposits and other assets 562,594 629,626 Total assets $ 50,267,520 $ 43,204,503

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

July 31, 2019 April 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,588,331 $ 1,699,221 Accrued expenses 577,755 651,418 Deferred revenue 2,681,037 2,456,865 Refunds due students 1,591,632 1,174,501 Deferred rent, current portion 53,140 47,436 Convertible notes payable, current portion 50,000 50,000 Right of use lease liability, current portion 1,100,411 — Other current liabilities 279,411 270,786 Total current liabilities 7,921,717 6,350,227 Senior secured loan payable, net of discount of $287,626 and $353,328 respectively 9,712,374 9,646,672 Right of use lease liability 7,095,695 — Deferred rent 704,689 746,176 Total liabilities 25,434,475 16,743,075 Commitments and contingencies - see Note 10 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized 18,913,527 issued and 18,896,443 outstanding at July 31, 2019 18,665,551 issued and 18,648,884 outstanding at April 30, 2019 18,914 18,666 Additional paid-in capital 69,146,123 68,562,727 Treasury stock (16,667 shares) (70,000 ) (70,000 ) Accumulated deficit (44,261,992 ) (42,049,965 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,833,045 26,461,428 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,267,520 $ 43,204,503



ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 10,357,982 $ 7,221,305 Operating expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 4,353,058 3,752,392 General and administrative 7,037,150 5,824,132 Depreciation and amortization 606,574 498,105 Total operating expenses 11,996,782 10,074,629 Operating loss (1,638,800 ) (2,853,324 ) Other income (expense) Other income 22,802 56,401 Interest expense (423,689 ) (40,353 ) Total other income/(expense), net (400,887 ) 16,048 Loss before income taxes (2,039,687 ) (2,837,276 ) Income tax expense 35,595 — Net loss $ (2,075,282 ) $ (2,837,276 ) Net loss per share allocable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 18,733,317 18,317,830



ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Additional Total Common Stock Paid-In Treasury Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Equity Balance at April 30, 2019 18,665,551 $ 18,666 $ 68,562,727 $ (70,000 ) $ (42,049,965 ) $ 26,461,428 Stock-based compensation — — 498,417 — — 498,417 Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised 101,894 102 (102 ) — — — Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 21,876 22 45,168 — — 45,190 Common stock issued for cashless warrant exercise 19,403 19 (19 ) — — — Amortization of warrant based cost — — 9,440 — — 9,440 Amortization of restricted stock issued for service — — 30,597 — — 30,597 Restricted Stock Issued for Services, subject to vesting 104,803 105 (105 ) — — — Cumulative effect of Adoption of ASC 842 — — — — (136,745 ) (136,745 ) Net loss — — — — (2,075,282 ) (2,075,282 ) Balance at July 31, 2019 18,913,527 $ 18,914 $ 69,146,123 $ (70,000 ) $ (44,261,992 ) $ 24,833,045





Additional Total Common Stock Paid-In Treasury Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Equity Balance at April 30, 2018 18,333,521 $ 18,334 $ 66,557,005 $ (70,000 ) $ (32,771,748 ) $ 33,733,591 Stock-based compensation — — 209,976 — — 209,976 Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised 5,230 5 (5 ) — — — Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 2,689 2 7,815 — — 7,817 Purchase of treasury stock, net of broker fees — — — (7,370,000 ) — (7,370,000 ) Re-sale of treasury stock, net of broker fees — — — 7,370,000 — 7,370,000 Fees associated with equity raise — — (29,832 ) — — (29,832 ) Net loss — — — — (2,837,276 ) (2,837,276 ) Balance at July 31, 2018 18,341,440 $ 18,341 $ 66,744,959 $ (70,000 ) $ (35,609,024 ) $ 31,084,276



ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,075,282 ) $ (2,837,276 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 240,899 121,805 Depreciation and amortization 606,574 498,105 Stock-based compensation 498,417 209,976 Warrants issued for services 9,440 — Loss on asset disposition 20,240 — Amortization of debt discounts 65,702 — Amortization of debt issue costs 29,662 — Amortization of prepaid shares for services — 8,285 Non-cash payments to investor relations firm 30,597 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,535,420 ) (1,592,941 ) Prepaid expenses (136,022 ) (229,168 ) Other receivables 710 173,475 Other assets 67,032 — Accounts payable (110,890 ) (728,230 ) Accrued expenses (73,663 ) 10,401 Deferred rent (35,783 ) 217,433 Refunds due students 417,131 302,609 Deferred revenue 224,172 430,015 Right of use assets, net 62,776 — Other liabilities 8,625 27,301 Net cash used in operating activities (1,685,083 ) (3,388,210 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of courseware and accreditation (2,275 ) (42,917 ) Purchases of property and equipment (629,983 ) (735,757 ) Net cash used in investing activities (632,258 ) (778,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Disbursements for equity offering costs — (29,832 ) Proceeds of stock options exercised and warrants exercised 45,190 7,817 Purchase of treasury stock, net of broker fees — (7,370,000 ) Re-sale of treasury stock, net of broker fees — 7,370,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,190 (22,015 ) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,272,151 ) (4,188,899 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,967,752 14,803,065 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,695,601 $ 10,614,166 Supplemental disclosure cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 324,861 $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Common stock issued for services $ 178,447 $ —



ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheet that sum to the same such amounts shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows:

Three months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash $ 7,243,580 $ 10,423,660 Restricted cash 452,021 190,506 Total cash and restricted cash $ 7,695,601 $ 10,614,166





Source: Aspen Group Inc.