Quantcast

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

By GlobeNewswire,  September 02, 2019, 08:14:00 AM EDT


ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
26-Aug-19 15,492 191.63 2,968,654.50
27-Aug-19 15,403 192.75 2,968,866.64
28-Aug-19 15,429 192.42 2,968,825.04
29-Aug-19 14,944 198.66 2,968,751.13
30-Aug-19 14,693 202.06 2,968,797.05

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Source: ASML Netherlands BV

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ASML, ASML




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7962.88
-10.51  ▼  0.13%
DJIA 26403.28
41.03  ▲  0.16%
S&P 500 2926.46
1.88  ▲  0.06%
Data as of Aug 30, 2019
View All