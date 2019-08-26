ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|19-Aug-19
|15,257
|194.57
|2,968,566.70
|20-Aug-19
|15,219
|195.07
|2,968,796.20
|21-Aug-19
|15,119
|196.36
|2,968,800.10
|22-Aug-19
|15,224
|195.01
|2,968,877.91
|23-Aug-19
|15,274
|194.36
|2,968,698.93
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Source: ASML Netherlands BV