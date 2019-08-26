Quantcast

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

August 26, 2019


ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
19-Aug-19 15,257 194.57 2,968,566.70
20-Aug-19 15,219 195.07 2,968,796.20
21-Aug-19 15,119 196.36 2,968,800.10
22-Aug-19 15,224 195.01 2,968,877.91
23-Aug-19 15,274 194.36 2,968,698.93

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Source: ASML Netherlands BV

