ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 08:25:00 AM EDT


VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
05-Aug-19 15,381 193.01 2,968,668.35
06-Aug-19 15,430 192.40 2,968,721.20
07-Aug-19 15,430 192.39 2,968,591.59
08-Aug-19 15,324 193.83 2,970,326.01
09-Aug-19 15,340 193.52 2,968,650.49

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Sander Hofman, phone +31 6 23810214 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Source: ASML Netherlands BV

