



ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 22, 2019 - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Jul-19 - - - 16-Jul-19 - - - 17-Jul-19 - - - 18-Jul-19 14971 198.29 2,968,665.46 19-Jul-19 14836 200.10 2,968,750.36

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934

