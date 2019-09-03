Quantcast

    Asian Mineral Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019


    TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited(the "Company") (ASN-TSXV) is pleased to announce that the Company closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on July 16th.  The Company issued 8,533,333 units at a price $0.075 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $640,000.  Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for 24 months following the closing.  All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

    Proceeds of the private placement will be used to investigate new business opportunities and for ongoing administrative expenditures.

    For further information:

    Paula Kember

    Chief Financial Officer

    Telephone: +1 (416) 360-3412

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Asian Mineral Resources Limited

