Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 05:15:00 PM EDT


COVINGTON, KENTUCKY, July 17, 2019 - The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, there were 60,522,411 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 6,000 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

C-ASH

(TM) Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

