Ascent Industries Announces That David Kennedy Joins as Operations Director-Nevada





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Industries Corp.(CSE:ASNT) ("Ascent") announces David Kennedy is joining the new management team to lead operations at the Las Vegas, Nevada facility. David spent 16 years with ConAgra in roles of increasing leadership culminating in responsibility for 18 manufacturing plants across the US, Canada and internationally. He brings 28 years of manufacturing operations management experience in addition to his most recent involvement in the cannabis industry. With extensive knowledge in new product launches, key certification and licensing efforts, cost controls, team building and large manufacturing start up roles, David is well suited for this critical position with Ascent.



Ascent looks forward to David's leadership and operational guidance as Ascent accelerates initiatives at the Las Vegas facility. "I am excited to welcome David as Ascent continues to expand the highly qualified management team that will deliver on our vision of a world that lives better through cannabis," said Paul Dillman.

About Ascent Industries Corp.

The Company's operations currently include facilities Oregon and Nevada in the United States. In the United States, the Company holds licenses in Oregon (for processing and for distribution of cannabis to any licensed entity in the state) and in Nevada (for cultivation and for production, processing and wholesale distribution of cannabis).

