Arvinas Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Leslie Norwalk





NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq:ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, announced today that Leslie Norwalk, Esq., will join its Board of Directors. Ms. Norwalk provides strategic counsel to a number of biotechnology companies and served in the Bush Administration as the Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



"Leslie's impressive experience gives her an acute understanding of healthcare policy and the health insurance industry and will make her insight incredibly valuable as we prepare to navigate the regulatory and reimbursement landscapes," said John Houston, Ph.D., President and CEO of Arvinas. "As our programs move through the clinic, her advice and counsel will be a great asset, and we're excited to welcome her to the Board."

"As an advisor for companies developing new and cutting-edge therapies, it is my goal to ensure that as many patients as possible have access to innovative therapies as quickly as possible," said Ms. Norwalk. "Arvinas has pioneered the science of targeted protein degradation - a promising new approach to drug development. I look forward to helping the company have a significant impact on human health by delivering on the potential of PROTAC® protein degraders for patients."

Ms. Norwalk provides strategic counsel to a wide spectrum of healthcare corporations and biotechnology companies. She works in the Washington, D.C. office of Epstein Becker Green, P.C. and serves as strategic counsel to Epstein Becker Green, P.C., EBG Advisors and National Health Advisor. She also serves as an advisor to private equity firms. She currently sits on the Boards of Directors of NuVasive, Endologix, Providence Services Corporation, Magellan Health and several privately held health care companies. Additionally, Ms. Norwalk sits on APCO Worldwide's International Advisory Council. Prior to her work as an advisor, Ms. Norwalk served the George W. Bush Administration as the Acting Administrator for the CMS. She managed the day-to-day operations of Medicare, Medicaid, State Child Health Insurance Programs, Survey and Certification of health care facilities, and other federal health care initiatives. For four years prior to that, she was the agency's Deputy Administrator, responsible for the implementation of the hundreds of changes made under the Medicare Modernization Act, including the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit. Prior to serving the Bush Administration, she practiced law in the Washington, D.C., office of Epstein Becker Green, where she advised clients on a variety of health policy matters. She also served in the George H.W. Bush Administration in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Ms. Norwalk earned a juris doctor degree from the George Mason University School of Law, where she was a Dean's Scholar and an editor of the George Mason Law Review. She earned a bachelor's degree, cum laude, in economics and international relations from Wellesley College.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company's lead program, ARV-110, an androgen receptor-targeted PROTAC® protein degrader for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, began a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2019. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

