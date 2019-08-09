Quantcast

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2019 Assets Under Management

By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


MILWAUKEE, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2019 totaled $114.0 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $59.8 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $54.2 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of July 31, 2019 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities 18,111  
Global Discovery 720  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,690  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,320  
     
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 1,866  
Non-U.S. Growth 22,860  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 1,632  
     
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,608  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,605  
     
International Value Team    
Non-U.S. Value 19,944  
     
Global Value Team    
Global Value 18,448  
     
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 199  
     
Credit Team    
High Income 3,787  
     
Developing World Team    
Developing World 2,828  
     
Thematic Team    
Thematic 904  
     
Other Assets Under Management2 457  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $          113,979  
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: APAM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7959.14
-80.02  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 26287.44
-90.75  ▼  0.34%
S&P 500 2918.65
-19.44  ▼  0.66%
Data as of Aug 9, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar