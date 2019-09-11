Quantcast

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2019 Assets Under Management

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 04:17:00 PM EDT


MILWAUKEE, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2019 totaled $111.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $58.4 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $53.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of August 31, 2019 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $17,787    
Global Discovery 703    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,124    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,227    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 1,836    
Non-U.S. Growth 22,555    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 1,688    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,532    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,264    
International Value Team    
Non-U.S. Value 19,709    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 17,795    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 192    
Credit Team    
High Income 3,805    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 2,803    
Thematic Team    
Thematic 1,023    
Other Assets Under Management2 475    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $111,518    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: APAM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8169.68
85.52  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 27137.04
227.61  ▲  0.85%
S&P 500 3000.93
21.54  ▲  0.72%
Data as of Sep 11, 2019
View All