Arrayit Corporation Announces Global Expansion of Finger Stick Health and Wellness Testing Services



Food Sensitivity Testing Now Available in the Philippines

Sunnyvale, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, announces expansion of its healthcare testing services to international customers in the Philippines, who now have access to the company's convenient physician-prescribed testing services for food sensitivity and intolerance. Arrayit finger stick blood card sampling and collection, coupled with highly automated testing and digital test reporting, provide a seamless solution for doctors in the Philippines who are using Arrayit test results to fine tune their patient's diets for improved health and wellness. Working closely with a top Philippines healthcare company, Arrayit health and wellness services are now available to the more than 100,000,000 (100 million) residents of this rapidly emerging Southeast Asia nation and the world's twelfth most populous country. The 1.7 million residents of the nation's capital Manila reside in the most densely populated city in the world.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing and electronic Medicare reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company's Chief Executive Officer, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company, doubled its weekly billing guidance to $2 million per week, appointed an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to accelerate revenues and earnings growth, expanded allergy testing services evaluation with a major retail pharmacy chain, grew its allergy testing healthcare network to more than 700 clinics, retained a top credentialing company to accelerate commercial and government payor reimbursement, aced five consecutive rounds of proficiency testing with a top proficiency testing leader, signed an in-network allergy testing services agreement with a major California-based health benefits company, received a certificate of deemed status into 2020 from the California Department of Public Health and expanded its clinic network in Hawaii. Philippines test revenues and earnings will be reported in the company's upcoming audited quarterly and annual financial statements.

CEO Rene Schena states, "Global expansion of our health and wellness testing services in the Philippines is in keeping with our mission to make healthcare more accessible internationally. With universal healthcare coverage and a rising standard of living, the Philippines offers a tremendous growth opportunity for Arrayit and its shareholders as we expand into Southeast Asia and points beyond."

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", "would". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

