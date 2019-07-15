Arrayit Corporation Announces Allergy Testing Services Network Expansion to Multiple Clinics in Hawaii





Sunnyvale, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, has expanded its national allergy testing services network to include several new clinics in the State of Hawaii, adding to the well over 700 clinics in North America and bolstering the company's presence in the Pacific. As the 50thstate, Hawaii's 1.4 million residents reside on six main islands comprising Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai and Lanai. Hawaii residents receive exceptional healthcare through commercial and government-sponsored healthcare plans and Hawaii's hospitals, urgent care clinics, retail pharmacy in-store clinics, and 5,000 physicians. Hawaiian doctors are increasingly prescribing Arrayit convenient finger stick allergy testing services to identify, treat and manage food and environmental allergies and asthma in Hawaii, where the tropical climate, abundant foliage and outdoor living can lead to elevated rates of allergy and asthma.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing and electronic Medicare reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company's Chief Executive Officer, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company, doubled its weekly billing guidance to $2 million per week, appointed an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to accelerate revenues and earnings growth, expanded allergy testing services evaluation with a major retail pharmacy chain, grew its allergy testing healthcare network to more than 700 clinics, retained a top credentialing company to accelerate commercial and government payor reimbursement, aced five consecutive rounds of proficiency testing with a top proficiency testing leader, signed an in-network allergy testing services agreement with a major California-based health benefits company and received a certificate of deemed status into 2020 from the California Department of Public Health. Clinic network expansion in Hawaii is expected to positively impact quarterly and fiscal year 2019 revenues and earnings, which will be reported in the company's upcoming audited financial statements.

CEO Rene Schena states, "We are pleased to announce expansion of our allergy testing services network to include multiple clinics in the great state of Hawaii as an important step towards comprehensive healthcare provider status in all 50 states. Our convenient finger stick allergy tests fit well with Hawaii's outstanding healthcare system and the health and wellness needs of the resident and tourist communities."

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", "would". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

Investor Relations Arrayit Corporation Tel: 408-744-1331 Email: arrayit@arrayit.com Web: www.arrayit.com

Source: Arrayit Corporation