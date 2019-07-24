Quantcast

Arotech to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 8 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arotech Corporation (NasdaqGM:ARTX) a provider of quality defense and security products for the military, law enforcement and homeland security markets, announced that it will release results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the market close.

Dean Krutty, Chief Executive Officer, and Kelli Kellar, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

U.S.:   1- 844-602-0380
International: +1- 862-298-0970

The online playback of the conference call will be archived on Arotech's website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-481-4010 within the U.S. and +1-919-882-2331 internationally. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and continue through 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The replay passcode is 51604.

About Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security company engaged in two business areas: interactive simulation and mobile power systems.

Arotech is incorporated in Delaware, with corporate offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and research, development and production subsidiaries in Michigan, South Carolina, and Israel. For more information on Arotech, please visit Arotech's website at www.arotech.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Scott Schmidt

Arotech Corporation

1-800-281-0356

Scott.Schmidt@arotechusa.com

Source: Arotech Corporation

