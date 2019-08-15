ARHT Media's Holograms - Along with Wireless Technology from Huawei Canada - Help Showcase the Intelligent Wineries of Tomorrow

Upcoming advances in high-speed wireless networks in Canada will propel the wine industry into the future, with access to real-time data, automation and expertise.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in Holographic Telepresence, recently helped to demonstrate how advances in wireless technology will serve as the foundation of the intelligent wineries of the future.



Working in partnership with Huawei Canada and Willow Springs Winery, ARHT offered a practical showcase of its Holographic Telepresence technology - which takes advantage of faster wireless data transmission speeds that offer near-zero latency.

Better and faster connections will allow wineries like Willow Springs to automate many aspects of their manufacturing process, increasing operational efficiency. Through the use of drones, winery operators will have even greater access to real-time crop and climate data - improving their ability to make wines that win awards and draw attention here at home and around the world. They will also be better able to consult industry experts from all around the world.

"With access to these innovative tools and applications that rely on wireless technology, we are certain that we will build on the success we have had so far and be able to produce even more exceptional wines," stated Sheriden Huang, CEO of Willow Springs Winery.

During a recent event at Willow Springs, ARHT's Holographic Telepresence technology was used to beam in a world-leading expert to discuss and assess several of the winery's vintages. With winemaking being such a niche industry, and with a limited number of highly sought-after experts available globally, the ability to access these experts remotely as holograms in real-time is a great advantage that can help reduce costs while increasing access to the best specialists.

"ARHT Media's holographic telepresence was an ideal way to illustrate one of the significant benefits of increased speed in wireless networks - high resolution and no latency," said Eric Li, President of Huawei Canada. "It is our goal to bring the benefits of this type of high-speed network to all Canadians, in all walks of life."

For example, Huawei Canada is dedicated to connecting rural and remote parts of Canada as part of a broader goal to ensuring that all Canadians have access to high-speed internet technology by 2030.

"What an exciting and unique way to feature Huawei's high-speed network - and to show how our two companies can work together to transform online communication," said ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "Enabling experts in any field, this case wine, to be able to attend an event and appear as though they are actually in the room is what we deliver - and we are seeing a growing demand for it globally."

As data transmission speeds increase, ARHT Media is well positioned to expand its Holographic Telepresence technology to more parts of the world. This will empower people and businesses to connect with others in a meaningful manner that goes beyond traditional forms of communication and offers a genuine sense of presence, leading to greater engagement and real financial savings.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences - as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

