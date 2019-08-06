ARHT Media Establishes a Permanent Capture and Display Studio in Israel with international events and exhibition firm Golcan Ltd.



The agreement will allow Golcan to offer holograms to their global client list, and establish a permanent studio in Tel Aviv to help demonstrate the technology and capture speakers for ARHT Media's growing demand of its Holographic Telepresence platform

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a reseller agreement with Israeli firm Golcan Ltd. (Golcan).



Golcan is a privately owned firm based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a great deal of experience in the development of events and exhibitions both in the Middle East and globally. Previous projects have included locations in Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, USA, Israel and many more.

"We are delighted to be partnering with ARHT Media so that we can bring their Holographic Telepresence solution to the Israeli market. We've invested into this exciting technology as we believe it's going to have a major impact on the way we communicate as a global community in the future," stated Oded Golan, Golcan Ltd.

Most recently Golcan has been focused on the development of travelling interactive exhibitions, and with this in mind aims to utilize ARHT's hologram technology to bring forward solutions to offer immersive holographic experiences at museums and educational institutions throughout the world. In addition to this, Golcan will also be offering ARHT's Holographic Telepresence capabilities to the corporate and education sector to enable real-time interactive remote meetings and lectures using holograms.

"Given the development and adoption rate of technology in Israel we believe partnering with Golcan will result in robust business for both parties, not just in the region but globally as well," commented ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly.

As part of the agreement, Golcan has purchased ARHT's complete end-to-end Holographic Telepresence solution and will set up a permanent capture & display studio in Tel Aviv to help demonstrate the technology regionally, as well as capture holograms of speakers in Israel to beam them to events around the world.

With the establishment of this agreement, ARHT looks forward to even greater exposure within the Middle East region as they continue to expand the use of their technology around the world. With previous activations that have included the likes of notable historian Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, who was beamed in as a live hologram for his lecture at TED 2018 in Vancouver from Tel Aviv, to several events that took place in the Middle East this year, as well as additional projects slated for the coming months, ARHT continues to grow its footprint globally attracting seasoned partners like Golcan and a growing list high-profile clients.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences - as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

Connect with ARHT Media

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

ARHT Media Press Contact

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the hologram technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source: ARHT Media Inc.