Arcturus to Report Corporate Overview and Financial Results on August 15





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) (the "Company"), a leading messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate overview and financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, by hosting a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 15, 2019.



Thursday, August 15 @ 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13693103 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135619

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies - LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry - and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (167 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, the likelihood of success of the Company's technology or potential development of any products, the status of preclinical and clinical development programs, the sufficiency of any drug substances or drug products to meet current goals or expectations, and the potential market or success of clinical development programs, are forward-looking statements. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcturus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Ltd