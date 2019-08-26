Quantcast

Arcturus Therapeutics To Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus Therapeutics") (NASDAQ:ARCT), a leading messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that Joseph Payne, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, and the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9
Time: 11:15am Eastern Time
   
Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 24
Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies - LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry - and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (167 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.Arcturusrx.com

Contact

Neda Safarzadeh

Arcturus Therapeutics

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(646) 597-6983

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com 

Source: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Ltd

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ARCT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7751.77
-239.62  ▼  3.00%
DJIA 25628.90
-623.34  ▼  2.37%
S&P 500 2847.11
-75.84  ▼  2.59%
Data as of Aug 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar