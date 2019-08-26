Arcturus Therapeutics To Present at Two Investor Conferences in September





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus Therapeutics") (NASDAQ:ARCT), a leading messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that Joseph Payne, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, and the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference.



H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday, September 9 Time: 11:15am Eastern Time Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 24 Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies - LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry - and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (167 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.Arcturusrx.com

Contact

Neda Safarzadeh

Arcturus Therapeutics

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(646) 597-6983

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Ltd