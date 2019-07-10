Arcturus Therapeutics to Participate in Two Panels at the ROTH RNA Revolution Conference





SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) (the "Company"), a leading messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that Joseph Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arcturus, will participate in two panels at the ROTH RNA Revolution Conference, being held on Wednesday, July 17 in New York City.



Panel Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, July 17 Time: 2pm EST to 3pm EST; 4 pm EST to 5pm EST

The company will also be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day. For the most recent corporate presentation, please visit http://ir.arcturusrx.com/static-files/a739070e-a3a9-46eb-a188-ae51c822fea0.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies - LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry - and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (167 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information, visit www.Arcturusrx.com.

