Arcserve Appoints Lifeboat Distribution to Diversify New Partnership Opportunities in North America



New partnership focuses on driving faster and easier engagements for channel partners; reaffirms the company's commitment to the North America channel

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC, the world's most experienced data protection provider, today announced it has named Lifeboat Distribution as a new distributor for its suite of data protection and availability solutions in North America. Lifeboat Distribution is an international value-added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and other technically sophisticated products.



Since the establishment of the company in 1983, Arcserve has been delivering award-winning solutions that offer global customers cutting-edge design, exceptional reliability and superior performance. This partnership reaffirms the company's commitment to the North American channel and its support of businesses with first-class support and advanced data protection technology.

"This partnership with Lifeboat allows us to extend our delivery of world-class backup, disaster recovery, and replication solutions to more businesses in North America," said Stephen Thomas, Senior Vice President of Sales in North America for Arcserve. "As a premier value-added distributor, Lifeboat's unyielding dedication to superior customer service aligns well with our vision and mission, and we look forward to deepening the strength of the partnership."

"Arcserve has positioned itself to lead a resurgence in the fragmented backup marketplace. As Lifeboat continues to focus on emerging technologies, we were drawn to the fact that Arcserve now has an all in one backup and recovery offering from cloud, virtual, and physical environments. We're anxious to join their new channel plans," added Dale Foster, President of Lifeboat Distribution.

Those interested in Arcserve solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.

About Arcserve

Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world's most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve's highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

About Lifeboat Distribution

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Source: Arcserve, LLC