Arco Platform Limited Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results



On-track to Deliver 2019 ACV Bookings of R$441 million (37% growth YoY)

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq:ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019.



"We continue to focus on our clients and invest in content and technology. We are confident that our efforts and competitive advantages will maintain our market positioning and generate sustainable, long-term oriented results." said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

First Half 2019 Results

Net Revenue of R$254.6 million;

Net Income of R$56.5 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$91.6 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of R$110.3 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net Revenue of R$137.6 million;

Net Income of R$25.7 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$50.9 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of R$61.4 million.

Revenue Recognition and Seasonality

As we report the second quarter 2019 results, it is important to highlight the revenue recognition and seasonality of our business.

We typically deliver our Core Curriculum content four times each year, in March, June, August and December and our Supplemental Solutions content twice each year, in June and December, usually two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter. The amount of revenue recognized is proportional to the amount of content made available, which is not linearly distributed among the quarters. This causes revenue seasonality in our business, in which the third quarter revenue is the lowest point of the year.

A significant portion of our expenses is also seasonal. Due to the nature of our business cycle, we require significant working capital, typically in September or October of each year, to cover costs related to production and accumulation of inventory, selling and marketing expenses, and delivery of our teaching materials at the end of each fiscal year in preparation for the beginning of each school year. Therefore, such operating expenses are generally incurred in the period between September and December of each year.

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance:

We expect to recognize in the third quarter (3Q19) 15% of the 2019 ACV Bookings of R$440.9 million.

Full Year 2019 Guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 35.5% to 37.5%.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq:ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "explore," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "view," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Moreover, all statements in this press release, whether forward looking or of historical fact, are based on the limited information available to the Company during the due diligence process of Positivo and its business operations (the "Positivo Business") prior to the signing of the acquisition agreement discussed herein. This limited access to information may have impaired the Company's ability to conduct a full and comprehensive assessment of the Positivo Business, thus leading to risks and uncertainties. Reasons for this uncertainty include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the Positivo Business is a carve out of an entity with different businesses and, therefore, the analysis was conducted on the basis of pro forma, unaudited and adjusted financial statements of the Positivo Business; (ii) the accounting parameters and criteria adopted by the Positivo Business are different from the ones adopted by the Company; (iii) the transfer of the Positivo Business to a new entity limits the Company's ability to assess the proper transfer of all assets and rights to such new entity. In addition, the forward-looking statements regarding the Positivo Business include risks and uncertainties related to statements about competition for the combined business; risks relating to the continued use of the Positivo brand in schools not run by the Company; restrictions and/or limitations on the acquisition of the Positivo Business that may be imposed by antitrust authorities or other regulatory agencies; risks relating to the Company's ability to attract, upsell and retain customers of the Positivo Business; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and the Company's financial targets are based on measures which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income per diluted share, EBITDA (as defined herein), Adjusted EBITDA (as defined herein) and free cash flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: We define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define "school year" for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit for the year (or period) plus income taxes plus/minus finance result plus depreciation and amortization plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees plus share-based compensation plan and plus M&A expenses.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit for the year (or period) plus share-based compensation plan plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, and (v) non-compete agreement) less/plus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs) plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees plus interest expenses plus/minus changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities recognized in statements of income (corresponding to financial instruments from acquisition of interests, tax benefit from tax deductible goodwill, share-based compensation, restricted stock units and amortization of intangible assets), plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents and plus M&A expenses.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment less acquisition of intangible assets.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2019 2018 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,530 12,301 Financial investments 869,141 806,789 Trade receivables 142,943 136,611 Inventories 14,598 15,131 Recoverable taxes 20,690 11,227 Other assets 12,838 6,091 Total current assets 1,068,740 988,150 Non-current assets Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 21,261 26,630 Deferred income tax 133,419 99,460 Recoverable taxes 1,033 1,033 Financial investments 4,473 4,370 Loans to related parties 15,631 1,226 Other assets 6,027 1,060 Investments and interests in other entities 58,113 11,862 Property and equipment 15,959 13,347 Right-of-use assets 17,593 - Intangible assets 157,960 187,740 Total non-current assets 431,469 346,728 Total assets 1,500,209 1,334,878 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 13,991 14,845 Labor and social obligations 31,786 15,888 Advances from customers 20,506 5,997 Lease liabilities 4,736 - Loans and financing 161 - Taxes and contributions payable 1,509 2,555 Income taxes payable 26,731 17,294 Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 15,562 51 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 90,829 830 Other liabilities 138 428 Total current liabilities 205,949 57,888 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 2,064 - Lease liabilities 16,752 - Loans and financing 376 - Financial instruments from acquisition of interests 49,242 25,046 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 106,931 180,551 Provision for legal proceedings 342 131 Deferred income tax 1,560 1,378 Other liabilities 125 - Total non-current liabilities 177,392 207,106 Equity Share capital 10 10 Capital reserve 1,066,710 1,089,505 Share-based compensation reserve 81,783 67,350 Accumulated losses (31,635 ) (86,687 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,116,868 1,070,178 Non-controlling interests - (294 ) Total equity 1,116,868 1,069,884 Total liabilities and equity 1,500,209 1,334,878





Arco Platform Limited

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 137,566 81,436 254,621 195,070 Cost of sales (25,827 ) (16,862 ) (47,696 ) (42,702 ) Gross profit 111,739 64,574 206,925 152,368 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (39,315 ) (24,074 ) (75,450 ) (48,386 ) General and administrative expenses (44,926 ) (17,033 ) (65,758 ) (30,728 ) Other (expense) income, net (437 ) (1,476 ) 2,922 2,172 Operating profit 27,061 21,991 68,639 75,426 Finance income 13,961 3,582 30,917 7,291 Finance costs (12,374 ) (3,840 ) (28,855 ) (7,765 ) Finance result 1,587 (258 ) 2,062 (474 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (667 ) (229 ) (1,159 ) (294 ) Profit before income taxes 27,981 21,504 69,542 74,658 Income taxes - income (expense) Current (10,899 ) (6,071 ) (29,151 ) (20,879 ) Deferred 8,617 (1,517 ) 16,149 528 Total income taxes - income (expense) (2,282 ) (7,588 ) (13,002 ) (20,351 ) Profit for the period 25,699 13,916 56,540 54,307 Equity holders of the parent 25,699 14,143 56,540 54,682 Non-controlling interests - (227 ) - (375 ) Basic earnings per share - in Brazilian reais Class A 0.51 0.28 1.12 1.09 Class B 0.51 0.28 1.12 1.09 Diluted earnings per share - in Brazilian reais Class A 0.49 0.27 1.09 1.04 Class B 0.50 0.27 1.10 1.05 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 50,709 50,261 50,505 50,261 Diluted 51,276 51,242 51,072 51,242





Arco Platform Limited Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three-month period ended June 30,

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit before income taxes for the period 27,981 21,504 69,542 74,658 Adjustments to reconcile profit before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 9,103 4,528 16,343 8,902 Inventory reserves 1,332 1,146 3,560 3,242 Allowance for doubtful accounts 550 (397 ) 2,203 3,137 Residual value of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed 29 - 131 138 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments - (367 ) 1,866 (1,974 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 667 229 1,159 294 Share-based compensation plan 138 344 275 687 Restricted stock units 14,158 - 14,158 - Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) 6,518 - 6,518 - Accrued interest 8,498 1,972 14,440 4,052 Interest in lease liabilities 387 - 782 - Provision for legal proceedings 132 76 211 76 Foreign exchange results, net 592 - 516 - Alienation of investment 2 - (3,286 ) - Other financial cost/revenue, net (1,202 ) - (1,202 ) - 68,885 29,035 127,216 93,212 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 7,792 18,949 (8,409 ) 3,087 Inventories (2,067 ) (3,226 ) (2,031 ) (947 ) Recoverable taxes (401 ) (307 ) (5,373 ) (1,190 ) Other assets (9,778 ) (8,262 ) (7,826 ) (8,556 ) Trade payables (27 ) 2,166 659 1,574 Labor and social obligations 6,580 3,457 11,354 3,757 Taxes and contributions payable (475 ) 355 (1,047 ) 639 Advances from customers (5,830 ) 4,638 14,998 7,645 Other liabilities (53 ) 937 (354 ) (911 ) Cash generated from operations 64,626 47,742 129,187 98,310 Income taxes paid (5,175 ) (4,691 ) (23,210 ) (21,031 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (220 ) - (220 ) - Net cash flows from operating activities 59,231 43,051 105,757 77,279 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (3,036 ) (1,228 ) (5,829 ) (2,158 ) Payment of investments and interests in other entities (4,200 ) - (4,200 ) - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (16,137 ) (5,775 ) (16,137 ) (13,820 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (6,887 ) (3,056 ) (18,379 ) (4,911 ) Financial investments (36,238 ) 53,756 (62,529 ) 33,470 Loans to related parties - - (14,000 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (66,498 ) 43,697 (121,074 ) 12,581 Financing activities Capital increase 12,611 - 13,829 - Share issuance costs - - (673 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (565 ) - (1,080 ) - Payment of loans and financing (14 ) - (14 ) - Dividends paid - (85,050 ) - (85,050 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 12,032 (85,050 ) 12,062 (85,050 ) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (592 ) - (516 ) - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,173 1,698 (3,771 ) 4,810 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,357 3,946 12,301 834 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8,530 5,644 8,530 5,644 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,173 1,698 (3,771 ) 4,810





Arco Platform Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period 25,699 13,916 56,540 54,307 (+) Income taxes 2,282 7,588 13,002 20,351 (+/-) Finance result (1,587) 258 (2,062) 474 (+) Depreciation and amortization 9,103 4,528 16,343 8,902 (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 667 229 1,159 294 EBITDA 36,164 26,519 84,982 84,328 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 20,814 344 20,951 687 (+) M&A expenses 4,423 - 4,423 - Adjusted EBITDA 61,401 26,863 110,356 85,015 Net Revenue 137,566 81,436 254,621 195,070 EBITDA Margin 26.3 % 32.6 % 33.4 % 41.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 44.6 % 33.0 % 43.3 % 43.6 %





Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period 25,699 13,916 56,540 54,307 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 20,814 344 20,951 687 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations 3,085 2,798 6,065 5,831 (+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments - (367) 1,866 (1,974) (+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 667 229 1,159 294 (-) Tax effects (10,732) (954) (13,724) (832) (+) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 592 - 516 - (+) Interest expenses (income), net 6,357 2,326 13,881 4,824 (+) M&A expenses 4,423 - 4,423 - Adjusted net income 50,905 18,292 91,677 63,137 Net Revenue 137,566 81,436 254,621 195,070 Adjusted Net Income Margin 37.0 % 22.5 % 36.0 % 32.4 %









Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Generated from Operations 64,626 47,742 129,187 98,310 (-) Income Tax Paid (5,175) (4,691) (23,210) (21,031) (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (220) - (220) - Cash Flow from Operating Activities 59,231 43,051 105,757 77,279 (-) Acquisition of property and equipment (3,036) (1,228) (5,829) (2,158) (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (6,887) (3,056) (18,379) (4,911) Free Cash Flow 49,308 38,767 81,549 70,210

