Archrock to Attend Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 30, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) ("Archrock") today announced that Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archrock will attend and meet with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The presentation to be referenced during investor meetings will be available under the Presentation and Webcasts tab in the Investor Relations section of Archrock's website at www.archrock.com.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression.  Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart

Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations

281-836-8688

investor.relations@archrock.com

Source: Archrock

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AROC




