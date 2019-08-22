Arch Scientists Publish Data on the Mechanism of Action and Efficacy of Lead Drug Candidate Metablok in the Prevention of Inflammation and Organ Damage





TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., ("Arch" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB:ACHFF) announced today that a scientific team led by Dr. Donna Senger, Dr. Stephen Robbins and Dr. Paul Kubes at the University of Calgary, and their collaborators, have published a paper in the journal Cell describing a novel mechanism action for inflammation mediated organ injury involving the recruitment of white blood cells (neutrophils) from the bloodstream into injured or infected organ tissues.



Dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) is identified as a major neutrophil adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium. DPEP1 is a novel therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases of these organs, including sepsis and cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury. The paper describes how genetic deletion and functional peptide inhibition of DPEP1 significantly reduced neutrophil recruitment to the lungs and liver and improved survival of mice in models of sepsis.

Under inflammatory conditions, Arch drug candidate Metablok ("LSALT peptide") targets DPEP1 in the lung, liver and kidney and functionally blocks neutrophil recruitment to these organs. The findings identify DPEP1 as the specific target of Metablok and establishes its role as a physical adhesion molecule for neutrophils during recruitment to the endothelium.

Details of these findings are reported in the journal Cell. The publication, titled "Dipeptidase-1 is an adhesion receptor for neutrophil recruitment in lungs and liver" by Choudhry et. al. can be found at https://www.cell.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0092-8674%2819%2930782-2

Metablok Phase I clinical trial

Arch is conducting a Phase I clinical trial for Metablok with 44 healthy volunteers in Melbourne, Australia. The Phase I trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, single and multiple ascending dose study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of Metablok.

Recruiting of volunteers is on schedule and the single ascending dose arm of the study has begun. A successful Phase I trial will be followed by a Phase II trial to investigate Metablok's efficacy in the prevention of inflammation related acute kidney injury in cardiac surgery patients.

Results from the Phase I trial are expected later this year and Arch will provide updates as the trial progresses further.

Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) represents an additional challenge for patients recovering from cardiac surgery. AKI occurs in approximately 30% of patients that undergo cardiac bypass surgery with approximately 5% of patients requiring dialysis. For patients who recover from the need for dialysis or mild AKI, there is a greater likelihood they will develop chronic kidney disease in future than those who did not have AKI.

Currently, no specific therapies exist to prevent AKI. Worldwide, there are over one million patients per year that have cardiac surgery procedures.

Inflammation is known to contribute to AKI related to ischemia-reperfusion and other insults to the kidney that may occur in the course of cardiac surgery.

Metablok is a novel therapeutic agent that may protect the kidneys and prevent AKI in patients undergoing cardiac surgery.

Other Corporate Developments

The Company also announced today that a total of 260,000 warrants to buy common shares at $0.50 and held by non-insiders were recently exercised for gross and net proceeds of $130,000. The warrants are due to expire by September 2019. There are 40,000 warrants of this issuance left outstanding and there are no other warrants to buy common shares of Arch currently outstanding.

About Metablok

Metablok (referred to as "LSALT peptide" in science publication and communications with the U.S. FDA) is a novel peptide drug candidate in the Arch development pipeline and a potential treatment for the following highly problematic indications: (i) inflammation, (ii) sepsis and (iii) cancer metastasis.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch has established a diverse portfolio that includes Metablok, a potential treatment for inflammation, sepsis and cancer metastasis; AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lung, urinary tract or wounds; and, ‘Borg' peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 58,912,302 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com

Source: Arch Biopartners