ArcelorMittal publishes its 2018 report on Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries

By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 01:30:00 PM EDT


27 June 2019, 19:30 CET

ArcelorMittal ('the Company') has today filed its 2018 report on Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Activities, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2018 to governments regarding its mining operations.

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from corporate.arcelormittal.com within the 'Investors' section.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York ( MT ), Amsterdam ( MT ), Paris ( MT ), Luxembourg ( MT ) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia ( MTS ).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

             



 		  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 20 7543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 



E-mail:		  



press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +4420 7629 7988
   
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



 



Paul Weigh



 		  



 



+44 20 3214 2419
   
   

Source: ArcelorMittal S.A.

