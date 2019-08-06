Quantcast

Arbutus to Participate at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that Dr. Michael Sofia will present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:55 am ET in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq:ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com



Media

Pam Murphy

Investor Relations Consultant

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Source: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

