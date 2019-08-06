Arbutus to Participate at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference





WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that Dr. Michael Sofia will present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:55 am ET in New York.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.

