 Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call





UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 2, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2019.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7613 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 6947538.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through August 31, 2019. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 9, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 6947538.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Source: Arbor Realty Trust