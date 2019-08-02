Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.29 per Share





Company Highlights:



GAAP net income of $0.31 and AFFO of $0.33 per diluted common share 1

Declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.29 per share, our third increase in the past year, representing a 16% increase from a year ago

Raised $115.6 million of capital in a common stock offering

Improved funding sources by reducing pricing, increasing capacity and extending the maturities of existing facilities

Agency Business

Segment income of $15.6 million

Loan originations of $1.29 billion

Servicing portfolio of $19.46 billion, up 3% from 1Q19 and 14% from a year ago

Structured Business

Segment income of $19.9 million

Strong portfolio growth of 15% on record originations of $1 billion

Closed an eleventh collateralized securitization vehicle totaling $650.0 million

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $28.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to $17.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the quarter was $37.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $26.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Fannie Mae $ 937,977 $ 546,886 Freddie Mac 234,851 192,492 FHA 43,558 1,110 CMBS/Conduit 71,900 105,425 Total Originations $ 1,288,286 $ 845,913 Total Loan Sales $ 923,046 $ 1,101,766 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,302,128 $ 846,963

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Agency Business generated revenues of $52.7 million, compared to $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $14.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54% on loan sales, compared to $16.4 million and 1.49% for the first quarter of 2019. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.44% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $14.2 million and 1.68% for the first quarter of 2019.

At June 30, 2019, loans held-for-sale was $601.8 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $597.3 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $597.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $19.46 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 3% from March 31, 2019, primarily a result of $1.29 billion of new loan originations, net of $635.6 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $12.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $24.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $12.3 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of June 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg.

Life (in years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg.

Life (in years) Fannie Mae $ 14,122,916 0.495 % 7.8 $ 13,719,351 0.507 % 7.6 Freddie Mac 4,657,097 0.301 % 10.9 4,515,829 0.303 % 10.8 FHA 684,527 0.153 % 19.1 648,583 0.155 % 19.6 Total $ 19,464,540 0.436 % 9.0 $ 18,883,763 0.446 % 8.7

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations"). At June 30, 2019, the Company's allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $34.4 million, representing 0.24% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Originated 47 loans totaling $1.01 billion, of which 37 were bridge loans for $942.7 million

Payoffs and pay downs on 43 loans totaling $503.1 million

At June 30, 2019, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.93 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.64%, compared to $3.41 billion and 7.05% at March 31, 2019. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.34% at June 30, 2019, compared to 7.71% at March 31, 2019.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2019, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.62 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.24%, compared to $3.34 billion and 7.84% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in average yield was primarily due to higher fees on loan payoffs in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter, largely the result of default interest received.

At June 30, 2019, the Company's total loan loss reserves were $71.1 million on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $131.3 million. The Company also had two non-performing loans with a carrying value of $2.5 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its eleventh collateralized securitization vehicle ("CLO XI") totaling $650.0 million of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $533.0 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $117.0 million. The facility has a three-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.44% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company completed the unwind of CLO VI, redeeming $250.3 million of outstanding notes repaid with proceeds received from the refinancing of CLO VI's outstanding assets primarily within CLO XI, which has an interest rate 104 basis points lower than CLO VI. As a result of this transaction, the Company recognized an expense of $1.2 million from the acceleration of deferred fees.

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2019 was $3.62 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 4.96% as compared to $3.13 billion and a rate of 5.22% at March 31, 2019. The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.35 billion, as compared to $2.96 billion for the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter was 5.35%, compared to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in average costs was primarily due to the acceleration of fees related to the early repayment of debt.

The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles and financing facilities. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of June 30, 2019 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in July 2019.

Capital Markets

The Company issued 9.2 million shares of our common stock receiving net proceeds of $115.6 million. The proceeds were primarily used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 4% over the prior quarter dividend of $0.28 per share and 16% from a year ago. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019 to common stockholders of record on August 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 14, 2019.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from June 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019. The dividends are payable on September 3, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record on August 15, 2019. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations area of the website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7613 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 6947538.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through August 31, 2019. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 9, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 6947538.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on page 11 of this release.

Contacts: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer

516-506-4422

pelenio@arbor.com Investors:

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com Media:

Bonnie Habyan, Chief Marketing Officer

516-506-4615

bhabyan@arbor.com







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 82,171 $ 59,295 $ 153,448 $ 110,908 Interest expense 48,284 37,884 90,149 71,271 Net interest income 33,887 21,411 63,299 39,637 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 14,211 15,622 30,600 33,815 Mortgage servicing rights 18,709 17,936 32,941 37,571 Servicing revenue, net 12,612 10,871 26,164 20,418 Property operating income 3,147 2,964 5,950 5,874 Other income, net 1,393 (470 ) (734 ) 2,408 Total other revenue 50,072 46,923 94,921 100,086 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 29,022 26,815 60,786 56,309 Selling and administrative 10,481 8,873 20,242 17,789 Property operating expenses 2,691 2,856 5,086 5,652 Depreciation and amortization 1,909 1,845 3,821 3,691 Impairment loss on real estate owned 1,000 2,000 1,000 2,000 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 368 348 822 821 Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries) - (2,127 ) - (1,802 ) Total other expenses 45,471 40,610 91,757 84,460 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 38,488 27,724 66,463 55,263 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (128 ) - Income from equity affiliates 3,264 1,387 5,415 2,132 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,350 ) (4,499 ) (4,341 ) 4,285 Net income 37,402 24,612 67,409 61,680 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 1,888 3,777 3,777 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,598 5,557 12,066 14,547 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,916 $ 17,167 $ 51,566 $ 43,356 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.59 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.57 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 89,955,923 65,683,057 87,567,171 63,773,306 Diluted 113,624,384 90,055,170 110,779,680 87,420,543 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.55 $ 0.46







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,917 $ 160,063 Restricted cash 316,455 180,606 Loans and investments, net 3,836,554 3,200,145 Loans held-for-sale, net 601,827 481,664 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 276,648 273,770 Securities held to maturity, net 86,017 76,363 Investments in equity affiliates 31,159 21,580 Real estate owned, net 13,382 14,446 Due from related party 16,986 1,287 Goodwill and other intangible assets 113,364 116,165 Other assets 110,421 86,086 Total assets $ 5,601,730 $ 4,612,175 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $ 1,621,678 $ 1,135,627 Collateralized loan obligations 1,875,444 1,593,548 Debt fund 68,422 68,183 Senior unsecured notes 210,963 122,484 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 253,729 254,768 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 140,587 140,259 Due to related party 7,219 - Due to borrowers 92,296 78,662 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 34,417 34,298 Other liabilities 110,997 118,780 Total liabilities 4,415,752 3,546,609 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 20,484,094 and 20,653,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,787,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding 89,501 89,502 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 94,225,567 and 83,987,707 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 942 840 Additional paid-in capital 998,897 879,029 Accumulated deficit (72,321 ) (74,133 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,017,019 895,238 Noncontrolling interest 168,959 170,328 Total equity 1,185,978 1,065,566 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,601,730 $ 4,612,175







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF INCOME SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 76,144 $ 6,027 $ - $ 82,171 Interest expense 44,716 3,568 - 48,284 Net interest income 31,428 2,459 - 33,887 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 14,211 - 14,211 Mortgage servicing rights - 18,709 - 18,709 Servicing revenue - 24,936 - 24,936 Amortization of MSRs - (12,324 ) - (12,324 ) Property operating income 3,147 - - 3,147 Other income, net 290 1,103 - 1,393 Total other revenue 3,437 46,635 - 50,072 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 6,815 22,207 - 29,022 Selling and administrative 5,328 5,153 - 10,481 Property operating expenses 2,691 - - 2,691 Depreciation and amortization 509 1,400 - 1,909 Impairment loss on real estate owned 1,000 - - 1,000 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 368 - 368 Total other expenses 16,343 29,128 - 45,471 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 18,522 19,966 - 38,488 Income from equity affiliates 3,264 - - 3,264 Provision for income taxes - (4,350 ) - (4,350 ) Net income 21,786 15,616 - 37,402 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 - - 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 6,598 6,598 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,898 $ 15,616 $ (6,598 ) $ 28,916 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2019 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,282 $ 82,635 $ 198,917 Restricted cash 315,195 1,260 316,455 Loans and investments, net 3,836,554 - 3,836,554 Loans held-for-sale, net - 601,827 601,827 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 276,648 276,648 Securities held to maturity, net 10,000 76,017 86,017 Investments in equity affiliates 31,159 - 31,159 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 100,864 113,364 Other assets 110,205 30,584 140,789 Total assets $ 4,431,895 $ 1,169,835 $ 5,601,730 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 3,573,659 $ 597,164 $ 4,170,823 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 34,417 34,417 Other liabilities 162,859 47,653 210,512 Total liabilities $ 3,736,518 $ 679,234 $ 4,415,752







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - (Unaudited) Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,916 $ 17,167 $ 51,566 $ 43,356 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,598 5,557 12,066 14,547 Impairment loss on real estate owned 1,000 2,000 1,000 2,000 Depreciation - real estate owned 176 178 350 356 Depreciation - investments in equity affiliates 128 125 252 250 Funds from operations (1) $ 36,818 $ 25,027 $ 65,234 $ 60,509 Adjustments: Income from mortgage servicing rights (18,709 ) (17,936 ) (32,941 ) (37,571 ) Impairment loss on real estate owned (1,000 ) (2,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 918 185 (3,250 ) (13,135 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 16,914 17,203 33,654 33,879 Depreciation and amortization 2,549 2,255 5,113 4,511 Net (gain) loss on changes in fair value of derivatives (1,103 ) 587 1,362 (2,057 ) Stock-based compensation 1,502 1,100 5,258 3,645 Adjusted funds from operations (1) $ 37,889 $ 26,421 $ 73,430 $ 47,781 Diluted FFO per share (1) $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 Diluted AFFO per share (1) $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 113,624,384 90,055,170 110,779,680 87,420,543 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Company is presenting FFO and AFFO because management believes they are important supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance in that they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of REITs. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) from sales of depreciated real properties, plus impairments of depreciated real properties and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated ventures. The Company defines AFFO as funds from operations adjusted for accounting items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), changes in fair value of certain derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, deferred taxes and the amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and impairment losses on real estate and gains (losses) on sales of real estate. The Company is generally not in the business of operating real estate property and has obtained real estate by foreclosure or through partial or full settlement of mortgage debt related to the Company's loans to maximize the value of the collateral and minimize the Company's exposure. Therefore, the Company deems such impairment and gains (losses) on real estate as an extension of the asset management of its loans, thus a recovery of principal or additional loss on the Company's initial investment. FFO and AFFO are not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of FFO and AFFO may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.













Source: Arbor Realty Trust