Aquestive Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference





WARREN, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that meet patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced that management will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference to be held in New York, NY on August 13-14. Aquestive will present on Tuesday, August 13th at 9:45 am EDT.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of each webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

Media inquiries:

Christopher Hippolyte

christopher.hippolyte@syneoshealth.com

212-364-0458

Investor inquiries:

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com

646-277-1282

Source: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.