Aquestive Therapeutics to Attend Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


WARREN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that meet patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced that the management team is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Investment Conference and conduct one-on-one meetings at Lake Street's 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (B.I.G.) Conference.

Details related to the team's participation are as follows:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Investment Conference
Location: New York, NY
Presentation Date & Time: September 9, 2019 at 10 am EDT
   
Conference:  Lake Street's 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (B.I.G.) Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: September 12, 2019

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of each webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

Media inquiries:

Lauren Walrath

lwalrath@aquestive.com

Investor inquiries:

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com

646-277-1282

Source: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

