Aqua Metals to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


MCCARRAN, Nev., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is commercializing its proprietary AquaRefining™ electrochemical lead recycling technology, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Aqua Metals management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 7:30 a.m. PT, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Gateway Conference website at https://www.gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

You can reserve your spot for the presentation here: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/aqms/

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital Ltd.

905 326 1888 Ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Source: Aqua Metals

