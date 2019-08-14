Aqua Metals Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services





MCCARRAN, Nev., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is commercializing its proprietary AquaRefining™ electrochemical lead recycling technology, today announced that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Bristol Capital ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm.



Bristol specializes in servicing small cap public companies across international markets and will work with Aqua Metals to achieve greater visibility and provide higher levels of communication with institutional investors in both North America and Europe by organizing road shows, disseminating corporate materials, holding conference calls, and engaging in other investor relations-related activities.

"We believe the time has come for Aqua Metals to become more proactive in communicating the significance of our achievements and the potential of our groundbreaking technology to reshape the lead battery recycling industry into a sustainability success story," stated Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bristol has an outstanding reputation of helping emerging companies reach a much larger audience of both national and international institutional investors and we look forward to working with them in this capacity."

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital Ltd.

905 326 1888 Ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Source: Aqua Metals