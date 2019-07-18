Quantcast

Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2019 Results and Participation at Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT

MCCARRAN, Nev., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to discuss these results and corporate developments. 

Interested parties are invited to listen to the call live over the Internet at https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar.  The live call is also available by dialing (855) 327-6837 or for international callers (631) 891-4304. 

A replay of the teleconference will be available on https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar.  A replay will also be available until September 1, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and using pin number 10007281.

Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference taking place on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Aqua Metals' presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT.  The link to the webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This would meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

